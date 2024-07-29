USA men’s basketball begins gold medal defense with dominant win over Serbia

The U.S. males’s basketball crew’s gold medal protection tipped off in earnest Sunday on the Paris Olympics, with a 110-84 win in opposition to Serbia to open group play.

Kevin Durant led the way in which for USA, scoring 23 factors on 8-of-9 taking pictures. Durant, who missed all of exhibition play main as much as Paris, seemed dominant coming off the bench. LeBron James, taking part in within the Olympics for the primary time since 2012, recorded 21 factors, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, choosing up the place he left off in London 12 years in the past.

Nikola Jokić, a three-time NBA MVP, led Serbia with 20 factors and eight assists, including 5 rebounds for good measure. However the Serbians had been overwhelmed by the expertise on the USA facet. After a back-and-forth first quarter, the USA took the lead late within the opening 10 minutes and by no means gave it up the remainder of the way in which.

USA’s taking pictures was off the charts in its opener. The U.S. shot 62.3% from the sector, together with 56.3% from three. Shifting gamers like Devin Booker and Stephen Curry round off the ball proved problematic for the Serbian protection, and the States’ different perimeter stars had been capable of reap the benefits of their screens and motion. In the meantime, the front-court rotation of Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis was stout defensively, walling off the paint for virtually each Serbian participant outdoors of Jokić.

Contributions got here from everywhere in the U.S. roster. Jrue Vacation scored 15 factors along with his on-ball defensive prowess. Booker had 12, whereas Curry and Anthony Edwards every added 11. Edwards introduced his trademark angle as properly, inviting some Serbian defenders to bop on a few his buckets.

Whereas Durant’s return beefed up the USA assault, it additionally tightened the rotation. Durant got here off the bench and seemingly put Jayson Tatum on ice — for now. Tatum, a reigning NBA champ, didn’t see any motion within the opening sport. With loads of firepower on the wing between James, Durant, Booker and Davis, coach Steve Kerr opted for extra defensive-minded gamers subsequent to them, sarcastically in Tatum’s Celtics teammates Vacation and Derrick White.

Although the U.S. is a heavy favourite to win its fourth-straight gold medal, Sunday’s win was spectacular. What Serbia lacks in NBA depth it makes up for in cohesion. Serbia received silver throughout final yr’s FIBA World Cup, and likewise options present NBA stars Nikola Jović and Bogdan Bogdanović.

USA’s subsequent group sport is in opposition to South Sudan on Wednesday. The 2 groups performed just lately, with the U.S. eking out a 101-100 win on July 20.