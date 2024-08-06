USA loses to Canada in Womens’s Beach Volleyball

United States loses to Canada in knockout spherical of Girls’s Seaside Volleyball Up to date: 12:09 PM CDT Aug 5, 2024

If we may. It, it is right here. I do know I talked to you all again in February. I keep in mind popping out throughout COVID once you all turned professional and overlaying you all. However that is what you spent, I assume the final 4 years working in the direction of one of many massive achievements and, and now it is right here. Is it *** nervous pleasure? Oh my gosh. It is truthfully, yeah, like the entire thing is overwhelming for positive. I might say it could actually’t be. Um However it’s, it is so thrilling. It is scary. It is terrifying. It is superb all on the identical time and there is so many feelings and we’re simply making an attempt to really feel all of them and we do reside collectively. So generally I am identical to strolling via the kitchen and Kristen’s like Terence, we’re leaving in 4 days. It is simply, it is loopy to set *** objective. And the, the last word objective is *** internet all. However you are virtually there simply to get up to now to map it out and have it come to fruition. It is gotta be some kind of reward. Oh my goodness. Yeah, I do not assume um I believe that’s such as you mentioned, we now have um from the start. That was our objective, however our objective is bringing dwelling *** medal. So I believe for each of us, we did have to love take *** minute and form of rejoice the truth that we did make it as a result of to us, we have been like, no, like what’s subsequent? Yeah, the job isn’t performed. We nonetheless, we wish, we wish to carry again some form of {hardware} again from this. So our coach needed to remind us to be like, hey, such as you guys, prefer it’s OK to rejoice. Such as you guys did, you made it like all of this tough work. You, you are right here, you are about to go, you have performed it. Is that *** little little bit of possibly you may chill out, form of moving into the mindset. So to say that do not put a lot stress on your self that there is already sufficient stress due to the, the journey you have needed to take to get right here, however simply admire possibly being there after which simply do what you do once you step on the courtroom. Yeah, that is what he mentioned. Um when our coach stopped us as a result of it was one among these practices the place we have been simply melting out right here within the warmth and simply making an attempt to get 1% higher. And he is like, cease, cease, cease. And we ha all of us simply sat down and he is like, do you guys notice what you probably did? Do you notice what you probably did the final three years? And we, we did not we did not take the time. So, uh yeah, I do assume that we do like, once more each as soon as in *** whereas simply reminding ourselves there may be greatness in reaching this although we now have extra, I believe lately, really one of many different seashore volleyball gamers, um on the lads’s facet, he was like, we have put on this work for the previous 18 months to not go and now simply take pleasure in this one event. It is only one event, however simply go take pleasure in it in order that we’re simply going to attempt to exit and clearly do our greatest however simply attempt to soak all of it up, , your opponents. I imply, , you are good. So you are going in there, you do not wish to be cocky however you might be assured, proper? Understanding that we will do that. We, we belong right here in that being on that steel stand is, is the place we belong. Yeah, I believe you actually must be assured. We really had *** Zoom name with the Kerri Walsh of seashore volleyball and coming dwelling with what, 345, 10 gold medals. Um She was like, no, it’s important to stroll in there and personal the way you play and be assured. And sure, there may be *** high-quality line between assured and cocky however getting in there and considering that we will win, I really feel like that does offer you *** little bit of an edge. We’re going to be one of many smallest seashore volleyball Olympians. Ever. I do know you mentioned Drew Brees was one among your position fashions. Do you, do you form of like, , displaying folks do not, do not decide *** e book by its cowl. Like, , all people is available in totally different sizes and shapes and I can do what anyone else can do. Yeah. I imply, I undoubtedly assume that the he factor has put *** little chip on my shoulder of individuals undoubtedly look throughout the web and they’re like, wait, I believe we’re undoubtedly gonna serve the brief one. or it’s simply no matter they figured it out every time we’re strolling round. It is undoubtedly, I am, I by no means get the query of, oh my goodness. Are you an athlete? It is undoubtedly all the time going to Terence. So I believe perpetually that all the time simply be *** good little chip on the shoulder and add it, add some stable motivation. However to me, it, it actually does imply a lot simply go and encourage others, particularly who’re 5 sixers and under. I get so many messages from, from dad and mom or do or the precise youngsters themselves simply being like, you have impressed me to love, hold working for this and that like completely makes, makes my day makes my 12 months. So simply hopefully on this Olympic stage, folks can tune in and be like, wait, I, I may do that as nicely. That will be actually cool for me. So there’s *** film Hoosiers. I, I do not know if y’all have ever seen it? Okay. Effectively, look. Okay, I am in my forties. Y’all are in your early twenties. We’re *** totally different era. Hoosiers was earlier than you all have been born. However I am glad you have seen it. Gene Hackman is implausible. So, there’s the scene after they go to the state championship and he walks them into the massive enviornment they usually’re in awe after which he measures the, the rim and says it is identical to in Hickory. I imply, that stadium with the Eiffel Tower backdrop is mesmerizingly stunning. Are you gonna form of must ship your self and say it is simply *** volleyball courtroom although what’s round us is totally distinctive for what we’re doing. So it is loopy that you just say that as a result of in our final three years of touring and enjoying in numerous totally different places, we do take *** time within the, it actually in the course of the match and we are saying we’re in Switzerland the place we glance up and we’re like, wow, we’re in the course of the Swiss Alps. So I believe that offers us *** new perspective of, hey, we do not have to fret a lot concerning the sport. We all know what we’re doing. We’ve got performed this over and over, belief our coaching. However have a look at how superb that is and have a look at the placement that we gonna be at. Oh my goodness. Sure. The quantity of individuals, particularly on Instagram, simply folks posting to their story and simply being like this venue is totally insane. I imply, I do not know for those who can say that it isn’t one of the best venue on the Olympic Video games, which I believe we’re simply tremendous fortunate and tremendous blessed that it’s what we get to do, go do. However yeah, that stadium, I imply, I each single interview that we have performed, I am saying, have you ever seen the Eiffel Tower Stadium? If not, it’s best to Google it.