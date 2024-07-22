USA edges out Germany for win in final Olympic warm-up game

In its closing match earlier than the 2024 Paris Olympics, Crew USA was capable of fend off Germany and end its exhibition tour with an ideal 5-0 document.

It wasn’t straightforward, as Germany held an 82-81 lead with underneath 4 minutes to go within the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, the USA had been capable of overcome the deficit, largely resulting from LeBron James, the USA’ flagbearer and oldest participant on the basketball roster.

James scored the USA’ final 11 factors on 4-of-4 taking pictures, ending the sport with a game-high 20 factors en path to a 92-88 win. The 39-year-old, who’s the oldest participant within the NBA, additionally chipped in six rebounds and 4 assists with a steal and a block.

5 different U.S. gamers scored in double figures, as Joel Embiid scored 15 factors, Stephen Curry added 13 and Anthony Davis and Anthony Edwards scored 11 and 10, respectively. Total, the USA shot 34-69 (49.28%) from the sector, in comparison with Germany’s 29-81 taking pictures (35.8%).

Germany was led by Franz Wagner, the younger Orlando Magic star who scored 18 factors with seven rebounds, 4 assists and three steals.

USA basketball vs Germany highlights

When does Crew USA play subsequent?

Tim e: 11:15 a.m. ET

11:15 a.m. ET Date: Sunday, July 28

Crew USA’s subsequent sport comes within the 2024 Paris Olympics within the group stage in opposition to Serbia at 11:15 a.m. ET on July 28.

Last rating: United States 92, Germany 88

Taking pictures: United States 34-69 (49.28%) | Germany 29-81 (35.81%)

United States 34-69 (49.28%) | Germany 29-81 (35.81%) 3-pointers: United States 6-17 (35.29%) | Germany 13-45 (28.89%)

United States 6-17 (35.29%) | Germany 13-45 (28.89%) Main scorers: LeBron James (20 factors), Franz Wagner (18 factors)

United States hangs on

The U.S. hangs on to beat Germany 92-88 in its final showcase sport earlier than headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics. United States goes 5-0 in its exhibition video games.

LeBron James with the dagger

On the subsequent possession, James takes it himself and places the ultimate dagger into Germany’s likelihood, hitting a layup to offer the U.S. a 92-86 lead with underneath 45 seconds left within the sport. James has a game-high 20 factors.

LeBron James with an enormous 3-pointer

Germany cuts its deficit to 87-86 earlier than LeBron comes up large as soon as once more, hitting an open 3-point shot to offer the U.S. a 90-86 lead with simply over a minute to go.

LeBron James doing it once more

James has been so good for the U.S. down the stretch in its final two video games. James, who hit the game-winning shot in opposition to South Sudan on Saturday, has scored the USA’ final six factors to offer it an 87-82 lead with underneath 4 minutes to go.

Devin Booker provides U.S. lead

Wow, United States selecting it up now, as Booker throws up a desperation shot whereas being fouled, which fits in. Booker then converts the and-one to offer the U.S. a 78-75 lead within the fourth quarter. Curry assisted the play with a wild no-look behind-the-back go on the play, too.

Steph Curry makes nifty transfer to tie the sport

What a play by Curry, who fakes out a number of Germany defenders earlier than getting the layup with the foul. Curry missed the free throw that might’ve given the U.S. the lead.

Third quarter: Germany 71, United States 68

The People path heading into the fourth quarter after Germany places up 30 factors within the third.

One other lead change

Germany retakes the lead on a 3-pointer by Obst, who will get fouled on the play however cannot convert the free throw for 4 factors. Germany leads 64-62 late within the third quarter after just a few sloppy minutes by the U.S. This sport would not really feel like an exhibition, as Germany is enjoying with a great deal of power after halftime.

United States solutions again

Germany’s lead was short-lived, because the U.S. go on an 8-0 run in underneath a minute to take again a 62-55 lead after a 3-pointer by James.

Germany takes lead

Germany takes its first lead since early within the first quarter after the 3-pointer by Daniel Theiss. Germany has got here out of the break actually environment friendly offensively.

Quick begin to second half for Germany

Germany begins the second half with a 9-2 run in underneath two minutes, reducing its deficit to 52-50. U.S. coach Steve Kerr takes a timeout early within the third quarter.

Halftime rating: United States 48, Germany 41

The U.S. leads Germany 48-41 at halftime, regardless of an at-times sloppy second quarter.

Anthony Edwards stuffs the rim

Anthony. Edwards. Embiid blocks a Germany try on the defensive finish, which is picked up by Edwards who crosses a defender earlier than throwing down an enormous one-handed slam with authority. Edwards is simply electrical within the open courtroom.

U.S. brings its lead again to 48-39 after the dunk.

Germany offense coming to life

Germany shortens its deficit to 42-39 after a pair good performs by Wagner and a 3-pointer by Andreas Obst. Obst, who performs within the Bundesliga, can actually shoot it.

U.S. protection resulting in offense

Two of the NBA’s greatest gamers ever making performs for the U.S., as LeBron’s block results in a 3-pointer by Curry on the opposite finish. United States leads 36-27.

United States possessions get sticky

The US have opened the second quarter chilly, settling for low share, contested photographs. Germany has shortened its deficit to 33-26 because the U.S. has scored solely 4 factors within the first 4 minutes of the interval.

Starters coming again out for the States.

United States ends first quarter on 21-6 run

United States ends quarter on a 21-6 run choreographed by the second unit. The People’ protection was onerous to cease as soon as White, Adebayo and Davis entered collectively, taking a 29-19 lead into the second quarter.

Vacation nonetheless leads all scorers with eight factors.

United States second crew with robust begin

The US’ second crew of Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Bam Adebayo have but to overlook, going 3-for-3 on shot makes an attempt to increase their result in 23-15 late within the first quarter.

Each Edwards and Tatum have nailed a pair of good turnaround leap photographs, with Davis changing a powerful and-one layup.

Each groups letting it fly from 3-point vary

There have already been 11 3-point makes an attempt by each groups to this point, with United States taking pictures 2 for 4 and Germany taking pictures 3 for 7 from vary. Jrue Vacation’s second 3-pointer places the U.S. on high 14-13 midway by means of the primary quarter. Vacation has a game-high eight factors.

Longtime NBA guard Dennis Schroder additionally has two 3-pointers for Germany, pulling up from method behind the arc for each of his made photographs.

United States, Germany buying and selling photographs early

The U.S. and Germany are locked in early, with each groups buying and selling photographs. LeBron has already caught a pair of monstrous alley-oop dunks. Recreation tied at 6-6 within the first quarter.

USA vs. Germany: Time, TV, streaming and the best way to watch

Date: Monday, July 22

Monday, July 22 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: The O2 Enviornment, London

The O2 Enviornment, London TV: Fox

Fox Streaming: Fox Sports activities app; fuboTV; YouTube TV

Paris 2024 Olympics Males’s 5×5 basketball teams

Group A:

Australia

Greece

Canada

Spain

Group B:

Group C:

Serbia

South Sudan

Puerto Rico

U.S.

Crew USA males’s basketball roster

Bam Adebayo, Miami Warmth

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Jrue Vacation, Boston Celtics

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Derrick White, Boston Celtics

When are the Paris 2024 Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on July 24 and run by means of August 11.

How can I watch the 2024 Paris Olympics?

TV: Video games broadcast throughout NBC, USA Community, E!, Telemundo, CNBC

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Crew USA 2024 Paris Olympic Video games schedule

The schedule is in line with NBCOlympics.com and is topic to alter.

Group Stage

July 28: USA vs. Serbia at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC

USA vs. Serbia at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC July 31: USA vs. South Sudan at 3 p.m. ET on USA Community

USA vs. South Sudan at 3 p.m. ET on USA Community Aug. 3: USA vs. Puerto Rico at 11:15 a.m. ET on NBC

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

Gold/Bronze Medal video games

USA girls’s basketball Olympics schedule

On the ladies’s aspect, motion begins on July 29 with an exhibition going down on July 23.

July 23 – United States vs. Germany: 3 p.m. ET on FS1 (exhibition)

3 p.m. ET on FS1 (exhibition) July 29 – Ladies’s Group Section, Group C: United States vs. Japan: 1 p.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

1 p.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. August 1 – Ladies’s Group Section, Group C: Belgium vs. United States: 3 p.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

3 p.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. August 4 – Ladies’s Group Section, Group C: Germany vs. United States: 11:15 a.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

11:15 a.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. August 7 – Ladies’s Quarterfinals: Video games begin between 5 a.m. ET – 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Video games begin between 5 a.m. ET – 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. August 9 – Ladies’s Semifinal: 11:30 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

11:30 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. August 11 – Ladies’s Bronze Medal Recreation: 5:30 a.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

5:30 a.m. ET on USA Community, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. August 11 – Ladies’s Gold Medal Recreation: 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

What number of medals does Crew USA basketball have?

The lads’s Olympic basketball crew has 19 medals, together with 16 gold medals. The latest coming within the 2020 Olympic Video games.

USA Basketball Showcase location

The ultimate sport of Crew USA’s pre-Olympic showcase will happen at O2 Enviornment in London.

Crew USA Basketball Showcase outcomes

July 10: USA 86 – Canada 72

USA 86 – Canada 72 July 15: USA 98 – Australia 92

USA 98 – Australia 92 July 17: USA 105 – Serbia 79

USA 105 – Serbia 79 July 20: USA 101 – South Sudan 100

Crew USA gamers to know

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Broadly considered the best basketball participant of all time, LeBron James continues to be dominant whilst he approaches 40 years previous. In Crew USA’s most up-to-date sport in opposition to South Sudan, James led the crew with 23 factors and in addition hit the game-winning shot with simply eight seconds to play.

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

The NBA’s all-time chief in three-pointers, Curry is the best shooter to ever stroll the face of the planet. He’s a two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champ, and was the face of the NBA’s most up-to-date dynasty.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

A younger star, Edwards grew immensely in recognition this previous NBA season as his Timberwolves almost climbed to the highest of the Western Convention standings. Regardless of his younger age, Edwards, 22, has established himself as a key cog on this U.S. Crew. Of their sport in opposition to South Sudan, Edwards performed 21 minutes, which was tied with Anthony Davis and Devin Booker for the third-most on the crew.

Germany gamers to know

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wagner performed an immense position within the Orlando Magic’s rise into the Japanese Convention playoffs final yr. He was undoubtedly Germany’s greatest scorer within the crew’s most up-to-date sport in opposition to Japan, notching 27 factors. The following closest complete belonged to Andreas Obst and Dennis Schroder with 12 every.

Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets

Schroder has been a really strong participant wherever he is gone. Within the NBA, he’ll continually give groups 10-15 factors on strong taking pictures. Whether or not he is coming off the bench, thrust right into a beginning position, or enjoying with the load of a rustic behind him, Schroder stays fixed.

Johannes Voigtmann, Olimpia Milano

Voigtmann is not the very best scorer, however he is excellent at grabbing boards. Voigtmann grabbed eight rebounds and notched three assists (third on crew) throughout Germany’s sport in opposition to Japan. That is to not say that Voigtmann cannot pop off for 10 or 15 factors each once in a while. Actually, throughout final season with Olimpia Milano, Voigtmann recorded double-digit factors on ten separate events, together with a season-high of 21 in opposition to Brescia on Might 25.

Germany males’s basketball roster

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Andreas Obst, Bayern Munich

Dennis Schroder, Brooklyn Nets

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Maodo Lo, Olimpia Milano

Johannes Voigtmann, Olimpia Milano

Isaac Bonga, Bayern Munich

Daniel Theis, New Orleans Pelicans

Nick Weiler-Babb, Bayern Munich

Niels Giffey, Bayern Munich

Oscar Da Silva, Barcelona Básquet

Johannes Theimann, Alba Berlin

Crew USA vs. Germany predictions

Scores24: OVER 138.5

Scores 24 notes, “Crew USA confirmed glorious offensive technique, scoring 1003 factors prior to now 10 appearances. It’s noteworthy that, on common, they scored 100.3 factors per sport throughout this stretch. This means a excessive degree of preparation and the power to dominate on the sector.”

Fidel Rubio, Diario AS: USA 104 – Germany 84

Rubio believes the USA will bounce again in an enormous method after almost falling to South Sudan. This could be the U.S.’s second-biggest win of the showcase and would give the crew appreciable momentum heading into Paris.

Crew USA lineup

Germany lineup

