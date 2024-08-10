USA advances to the gold medal match – NBC New York

The U.S. ladies’s basketball crew superior to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal sport with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday behind the management of the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, who scored 16 factors.

The U.S. jumped out to an early lead on Australia, however solely led 20-16 after the primary quarter. The Individuals put the sport away within the second quarter, beginning the interval with a 12-0 run. The U.S. led 45-27 on the half.

“I believe we simply proceed to play unselfish basketball, ensuring that we’re shifting the ball, that we’re discovering finest shot,” Stewart informed NBC Olympics’ Mike Tirico. “Actually beginning with our protection and scoring as a lot as we are able to in transition, figuring out that we have now depth that no person else does on this match, and ensuring that we bought the place we wished to be. Now we have now yet one more sport to get the gold medal.”

The Individuals, who prolonged their Olympic successful streak to 60 consecutive video games, will face both France or Belgium on Sunday.

The U.S. try to turn out to be the primary crew to win eight consecutive gold medals, breaking the tie with the American males’s program that received seven in a row from 1936-68.

A win Sunday would give Diana Taurasi a file six gold medals. A sport after not beginning for the primary time for the reason that 2004 Olympics, the Individuals’ most adorned Olympic basketball participant did not enter the sport till 2:08 remained within the third quarter with the U.S. up 63-40.

Jackie Younger added 14 factors, Kahleah Copper 11 and A’ja WIlson 10 for the Individuals.

Isobel Borlase led Australia with 11, and Tess Madgen and Ezi Magbegor every had 10.

Along with her 16 factors, Stewart additionally had six rebounds and 5 assists.

“It is completely unimaginable and I do not assume I may put into phrases the truth that what we have performed with USA basketball, with this nationwide crew, 60 straight wins,” Stewart stated after the win. “However that is the usual, once I first put that USA jersey on, I do know that it was gold actually or bust. And ensuring that you realize each time on the courtroom, off the courtroom, the best way we put together ourselves, that we’re making an attempt to be the perfect we might be and attain new heights.”