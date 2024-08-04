US, UK and France ask their citizens to leave Lebanon as war fears loom | Israel-Palestine conflict News

A number of Western governments, together with the USA, the UK and France, have known as on their residents to go away Lebanon instantly as tensions rise within the Center East following the assassination of Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh, blamed by Iran on Israel and the US.

Haniyeh’s killing in Tehran on Wednesday, hours after the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah’s navy chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut, has triggered pledges of vengeance from Iran and the so-called “axis of resistance“.

Lebanese group Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group Hamas, and the Israeli military have been buying and selling cross-border fireplace for the reason that Israeli assault on Gaza started in October after Hamas led a uncommon assault contained in the Israeli territory, killing an estimated 1,139 folks and taking roughly 240 others captive.

Iran-backed teams from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria have already been drawn into Israel’s almost 10-month battle on Gaza. However the assassinations this week of Haniyeh and Shukr have heightened fears of a regional conflagration.

On Saturday, Israel’s ally, the US, mentioned it might transfer extra warships and fighter jets to the area and requested its residents in Lebanon to go away on “any ticket out there”.

The US embassy in Beirut requested its nationals to “put together contingency plans” in the event that they select to remain in Lebanon and be ready to “shelter in place for an prolonged time frame”.

The UK’s Overseas Workplace additionally urged its residents in Lebanon to go away “now whereas business choices stay out there”.

“Tensions are excessive, and the scenario may deteriorate quickly,” British Overseas Secretary David Lammy mentioned in a press release. “Whereas we’re working around the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there may be clear – depart now.”

On Sunday, the French Ministry for Europe and Overseas Affairs issued a journey advisory, inviting its residents in Lebanon to go away “as quickly as attainable” as a result of threat of a navy escalation.

“In a extremely unstable safety context, we as soon as once more name the eye of French nationals, notably these passing via, to the truth that direct business flights and ones with stopovers to France are nonetheless out there,” the ministry mentioned.

In the meantime, Canada advised its nationals to keep away from all journey to Israel. “The safety scenario can deteriorate additional with out warning,” the Canadian authorities mentioned in a journey advisory.

The hovering tensions have additionally pressured main airways, together with Dutch airline KLM, Lufthansa, Emirates, Air France, Turkish Airways, Singapore Airways and Swiss Airways, to floor their flights to Israel, Iran and Lebanon.

“Many Lebanese are immigrants, and a few got here for his or her summer time holidays,” mentioned Al Jazeera’s Ali Hashem, reporting from Beirut. “With many airways cancelling and with the disruption of flights, folks will need to depart as quickly as attainable earlier than the retaliation begins.”

He mentioned the Lebanese prime minister had already said the nation had the fitting to retaliate in opposition to any aggression.

“Lebanon is a rustic at the moment with no president, a caretaker prime minister. Identical to the disruption within the airport, there’s a disruption within the governance on this nation. That’s why you don’t see a variety of authorities officers speaking and reacting.”

Early on Sunday, a barrage of greater than 50 rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel. Explosions have been seen over the Higher Galilee space, as Israel deployed its missile defence system to intercept the rockets.

The rocket assaults got here after Israel struck a number of areas in southern Lebanon in a single day, the official Lebanese media reported on Sunday.

“Israeli warplanes carried out an air raid on the outskirts of the Al Mahmudiyah space, adopted by a second airstrike east of Kafr Rumman,” the Lebanese Nationwide Information Company reported.

Iran on Saturday mentioned it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel and now not be confined to navy targets.

In the meantime, Israel bombed tents housing displaced Palestinians within the yard of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, killing at the least three and wounding 18 others. The assault got here hours after a strike on a Gaza Metropolis school-turned-shelter killed 17 folks.

No less than 39,550 Palestinians have been killed and 91,280 others wounded in Israel’s battle on the besieged and bombarded enclave.