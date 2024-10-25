US rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charge

Lil Durk has had six albums within the US Billboard chart’s high 5 since 2019, and has additionally collaborated with high stars like Drake and J Cole on hit singles.

The arrest comes a day after 5 individuals with ties to Banks’ hip-hop group, Solely The Household (OTF), have been reported to have been charged in Chicago in reference to a 2022 capturing that killed the cousin of rival rapper Quando Rondo.

Police data seen by US media present the star, actual identify Durk Devontay Banks, was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday evening and is being held with out bail.

Grammy Award-winning US rapper Lil Durk has been arrested on a cost of murder-for-hire, in response to CBS Information, the BBC’s US accomplice.

The 33-year-old, from Chicago, has acquired 4 Grammy Award nominations, profitable the prize for greatest melodic rap efficiency in February for All My Life, that includes J Cole.

Lil Durk based OTF in 2010 and the group are on the centre of the town’s drill rap scene.

Officers allege the 5 males charged on Wednesday organised the 2022 capturing in Los Angeles as direct retaliation for the 2020 dying of rising rapper King Von, who was signed to OTF, US media report.

A buddy of Quando Rondo was charged with King Von’s homicide however the fees have been later dropped. Quando Rondo was not arrested or charged.

The Chicago Solar-Occasions reported that the brand new indictment towards the 5 males alleges that an unnamed co-conspirator supplied “cash and profitable music alternatives with OTF” to anybody who took half in killing Quando Rondo.

In 2022, a few of the accused males allegedly shot at a automotive travelling with Quando Rondo, his sister and his cousin Saviay’a Robinson.

Quando Rondo and his sister have been unhurt however Robinson died.

Earlier this month, the mom of one other Chicago rapper, FBG Duck, reportedly filed a lawsuit accusing Lil Durk, OTF and King Von of being concerned in capturing him lifeless in 2020.

In the meantime, two years in the past, Lil Durk had fees together with tried homicide dropped following a non-fatal capturing in Atlanta in 2019.

The BBC has contacted Lil Durk’s representatives for remark.