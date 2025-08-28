US Open Day 4 Predictions Including Pegula vs Blinkova

Half of the draw have already been sent home from New York as we head into day four at the US Open – but the action is only set to hot up as the second round begins. As ever, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every match on the slate, including Mirra Andreeva vs Anastasia Potapova, Aryna Sabalenka vs Polina Kudermetova, and Jasmine Paolini vs Iva Jovic. But who will book their spot in the third round?

US Open Day 4 Predictions

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Blinkova

Jordan: Jessica Pegula’s indifferent form since the clay court season means an upset cannot be entirely ruled out. Last year’s runner-up is a much better hard court player than Anna Blinkova at her best. The match will likely be competitive for long spells, but Pegula should win.

Prediction: Pegula in 3

Ilemona: Pegula hit the ground running in her opener and her consistency on hard courts is well-established. Blinkova can be dangerous when she finds her range, but she hasn’t shown that level in recent weeks. Keeping pace in extended rallies will be a big ask.

Prediction: Pegula in 2

Yesh: Jessica Pegula is such a solid player and is playing controlled and consistent tennis right now. I don’t think Blinkova will be able to do much to hurt her.

Prediction: Pegula in 2

Elena Rybakina vs Tereza Valentova

Jordan: Tereza Valentova has been excellent since qualifying, meaning Elena Rybakina cannot afford any complacency here. But the Kazakhstani’s form has vastly improved since the end of Wimbledon, and I expect her to have too much firepower for Valentova to handle.

Prediction: Rybakina in 2

Ilemona: Rybakina eased through her first round and brings the kind of firepower that regularly wins her matches on this surface. Valentova impressed in her debut but still lacks experience at this level. It’s a steep climb to match that kind of shot-making.

Prediction: Rybakina in 2

Yesh: Elena Rybakina falls beneath the radar too often nowadays, which is surprising. The former Wimbledon champion has an amazing power game and should keep going until she faces another elite.

Prediction: Rybakina in 2

Barbora Krejcikova vs Moyuka Uchijima

Jordan: Barbora Krejcikova could be ready for another deep run at a Grand Slam while slipping under the radar. She started very impressively against Victoria Mboko, and is looking better than in previous months. Moyuka Uchijima is challenging to face at her best, but Krejcikova can handle it if she plays well.

Prediction: Krejcikova in 2

Ilemona: Krejcikova’s game clicked nicely in her opener, and she has a proven record of working her way deep into big draws. Uchijima showed fight in round one but doesn’t yet have the same hard-court pedigree. Sustaining rallies against Krejcikova’s variety could be a tall order.

Prediction: Krejcikova in 2

Yesh: Barbora Krejcikova dismantled Victoria Mboko in the first round. Uchijima will probably deal with Krejcikova’s variety a bit better than Mboko did, but not much.

Prediction: Krejcikova in 2

Alexandra Eala vs Cristina Bucsa

Jordan: This will be very different to Eala’s previous round against Clara Tauson, who she stunningly defeated from 1-5 down in the deciding set. Cristina Bucsa does not play with much pace despite hitting the ball flatly. I feel Alexandra Eala and her passionate fans could come crashing back to reality in a way most will not see coming.

Prediction: Bucsa in 3

Ilemona: Eala is riding confidence after a composed first-round win, and her steady baseline play gives her a platform. Bucsa has more tour-level miles and can counterpunch effectively when tested. This looks like it could turn into a tight, grind-it-out battle.

Prediction: Eala in 3

Yesh: Alex Eala is not quite consistent enough yet to really trust in the Majors, but her raw talent is undeniable. She’s going to be a serious factor in tournaments like this soon. She should beat Bucsa, though the Spaniard can win this match if Eala is having a rough day at the office.

Prediction: Eala in 3

Main photo credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports