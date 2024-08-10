US men's 4x100 relay disqualification: What went wrong?

SAINT-DENIS, France – The Olympic medal drought for the U.S. males’s 4×100 relay goes to proceed on to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The U.S. males’s 4×100 squad was disqualified Friday for operating out of the zone. The U.S. has now had 11 dropped batons, disqualifications or bans within the Olympics and World Championships since 1995, in accordance with Reuters. The group hasn’t medaled within the 4×100 relay since taking silver on the 2004 Athens Video games. The group’s final gold medal was on the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Canada took full benefit of Staff USA’s newest 4×100 mishap. Canada completed first at 37.50, South Africa took second, operating a 37.57 and Nice Britain clocked in at 37.61 to take bronze.

USA TODAY Sports activities breaks downs what went incorrect with the lads’s 4×100-relay group at Stade de France:

Poor chemistry

Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey made up the squad within the opening spherical. They’d respectable baton exchanges on the way in which to a first-round successful time of 37.47 to advance to the ultimate.

2024 Olympic medals: Who’s main the medal depend? Comply with alongside as we monitor the medals for each sport.

➤ Get Olympics updates in your texts! Be part of USA TODAY Sports activities’ WhatsApp Channel

The USA coaches elected to exchange Lindsey with Kenny Bednarek. Moreover, they modified the order. The group determined to maintain Coleman at leadoff, however put Bednarek at second leg, King at third leg and Kerley ran anchor. The substitution, plus leg adjustments damage the group’s chemistry going into the ultimate. It’s not a coincidence that the disqualification occurred between Coleman and Bednarek, who was added on for the ultimate.

The 4×100 relay is as a lot about chemistry and timing as it’s pure velocity.

Kenny Bednarek took off too early

Bednarek on the second leg is taught to take off as soon as the first-leg runner (Coleman) reaches a sure spot. Bednarek started to speed up too early which induced the handoff to be out of the zone. It’s nearly all the time the outgoing runner’s fault when the hole doesn’t shut for the baton to be exchanged.

The hole between Coleman and Bednarek widened, which compelled Bednarek to just about cease. Nonetheless, it was too late as a result of the infraction was already dedicated.

Kyree King, Fred Kerley sluggish change

The ultimate handoff would show to be inconsequential as a result of the united statesteam was disqualified on the finish of the race for “passing the baton outdoors the takeover zone.” However the handoff between King and Kerley was poor. The anchor leg is meant to retrieve the baton with ahead operating momentum. However King handed the baton off to Kerley because the anchor had hardly any ahead momentum.

Comply with USA TODAY Sports activities’ Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

The USA TODAY app will get you to the guts of the information — quick.Obtain for award-winning protection, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and extra.