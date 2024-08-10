US men's 4x100 relay disqualification: What went wrong?

US men’s 4×100 relay disqualification: What went wrong?

by

SAINT-DENIS, France – The Olympic medal drought for the U.S. males’s 4×100 relay goes to proceed on to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The U.S. males’s 4×100 squad was disqualified Friday for operating out of the zone. The U.S. has now had 11 dropped batons, disqualifications or bans within the Olympics and World Championships since 1995, in accordance with Reuters. The group hasn’t medaled within the 4×100 relay since taking silver on the 2004 Athens Video games. The group’s final gold medal was on the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Canada took full benefit of Staff USA’s newest 4×100 mishap. Canada completed first at 37.50, South Africa took second, operating a 37.57 and Nice Britain clocked in at 37.61 to take bronze.

The USA's Christian Coleman and Kenneth Bednarek miss their baton handoff in the men's 4x100m final during the Paris Olympics at Stade de France.

USA TODAY Sports activities breaks downs what went incorrect with the lads’s 4×100-relay group at Stade de France:

Poor chemistry

Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Kyree King and Courtney Lindsey made up the squad within the opening spherical. They’d respectable baton exchanges on the way in which to a first-round successful time of 37.47 to advance to the ultimate.

2024 Olympic medals: Who’s main the medal depend? Comply with alongside as we monitor the medals for each sport.

Leave a Comment