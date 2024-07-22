US investigating some Jeep and Ram vehicles after getting complaints of abrupt engine stalling

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto security regulators are investigating complaints that some Ram pickup vans and Jeep Wagoneer SUVs can lose energy, shift into park and apply the emergency brake.

The probe introduced Monday by the Nationwide Freeway Site visitors Security Administration covers about 150,000 autos made by Stellantis from the 2022 mannequin yr. All have the corporate’s 5.7-liter Hemi e-Torque delicate hybrid system which may let the car energy itself.

The company says the system converts captured vitality from braking to energy some electrical parts. The system has a 48-volt battery pack and a motor generator that sends energy to the crankshaft throughout gear modifications.

However the company says it has 80 complaints from house owners that the engines can shut down, typically at low speeds. Typically they’ll’t be restarted.

The company says investigators will look into the affected fashions, how typically the issue occurs and the reason for the engine stalling. NHTSA may search a recall.

Stellantis says it’s cooperating with the probe and that any house owners who see signs of their autos ought to contact their dealership.

NHTSA says that the corporate recalled about 131,000 Ram pickups and Wagoneers with the identical system final April. The autos misplaced energy as a result of the air-gasoline combination had an excessive amount of gasoline. However Stellantis advised investigators that the newest complaints about engine stalling possible have been brought on by {an electrical} downside.