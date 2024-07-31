US citizens urged to reconsider travel to Lebanon

The declare: US ordered whole evacuation of US residents in Lebanon

A July 28 Fb submit (direct hyperlink, archive hyperlink) exhibits the State Division seal alongside a supposed safety alert.

“BREAKING: The USA has ordered the full evacuation of all US residents from Lebanon,” reads the submit.

Different variations of the declare unfold extensively on Fb and X, previously Twitter.

Our score: False

The State Division mentioned there was no evacuation order in place for People in Lebanon as of July 29. The company issued a Stage 3 journey advisory for the nation, which means People are urged to rethink journey to the world.

Industrial flights change amid rising pressure in area

The declare was posted as Lebanon braced for a possible retaliatory assault after a rocket strike killed a dozen youngsters and youngsters within the Israel-controlled Golan Heights on July 27, as USA TODAY reported. American and Israeli intelligence businesses linked the assault to Hezbollah, although the militant group denied involvement.

However there is no such thing as a point out of an evacuation order on web sites for the U.S. embassy in Lebanon or the State Division, the latter of which confirmed in a July 29 information briefing that there is no such thing as a such order.

“We have no plans for or an announcement because it pertains to an evacuation or efforts for personal U.S. residents from Lebanon,” division spokesperson Vedant Patel mentioned.

Patel mentioned Lebanon as an entire stays underneath a Stage 3 journey advisory. Steering on the division’s web site urges People to rethink journey to the nation due to “crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded landmines and the chance of armed battle.”

The web site additionally says to not journey to sure areas together with southern Lebanon and its border with Syria, each of that are underneath a Stage 4 journey advisory, which means don’t journey.

The U.S. embassy in Beirut mentioned some airways had been adjusting their flight schedules attributable to “heightened pressure within the area” in a July 28 safety alert.

Within the information briefing the next day, Patel mentioned People in Lebanon ought to enroll within the division’s Good Traveler Enrollment Program and think about their remaining industrial flight choices for leaving the nation.

NBC reported in June that the Pentagon was shifting army belongings nearer to Israel and Lebanon to have the ability to rapidly evacuate People if essential.

USA TODAY beforehand debunked a declare the Division of Protection evacuated the U.S. embassy in Beirut and informed People in October 2023 to go away Lebanon instantly.

USA TODAY reached out to customers who shared the submit for remark however didn’t instantly obtain a response.

