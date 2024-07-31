US citizens urged to reconsider travel to Lebanon

The declare: US ordered whole evacuation of US residents in Lebanon

A July 28 Fb submit (direct hyperlink, archive hyperlink) exhibits the State Division seal alongside a supposed safety alert.

“BREAKING: The USA has ordered the full evacuation of all US residents from Lebanon,” reads the submit.

Different variations of the declare unfold extensively on Fb and X, previously Twitter.

Our score: False

The State Division mentioned there was no evacuation order in place for People in Lebanon as of July 29. The company issued a Stage 3 journey advisory for the nation, which means People are urged to rethink journey to the world.

