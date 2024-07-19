MOSCOW (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Travis Leake, an American citizen, has been sentenced to 13 years in a Russian penal colony, in accordance with state media RIA Novosti. Leake, who was detained on drug prices in 2023, has been accused of working a narcotics enterprise. The Moscow courtroom’s determination was based mostly on allegations that Leake engaged within the sale and distribution of unlawful medicine, though he has pleaded not responsible.

Leake, a former Paratrooper who fronted the Moscow-based rock financial institution Lovi Noch, expressed his confusion throughout his arrest in June 2023. “I don’t perceive why I’m right here. I don’t admit guilt. I don’t imagine I might have performed what I’m accused of as a result of I don’t know what I’m accused of,” he acknowledged, in accordance with tabloid outlet Ren TV.

Leake has additionally labored as a producer for varied music teams in Moscow. He beforehand voiced his frustrations with censorship in a 2014 interview with CNN and was featured on an episode of Elements Unknown, hosted by Anthony Bourdain.

Between January and June 2023, Leake allegedly bought narcotics from an confederate, in accordance with Moscow’s prosecutor’s workplace. He reportedly packaged the medicine on the market and tried to promote over 40 grams of mephedrone, or “meow-meow,” with the assistance of an confederate. Authorities additionally discovered greater than 1.6 grams of narcotics and MDMA tablets in his house.

A second particular person, Veronika Grabanchuk, was additionally discovered responsible and sentenced to a penal colony, although CNN reviews Grabanchuk’s relation to Leake is unclear.