Uruguay vs. Colombia prediction, odds, line, start time: Copa America 2024 semifinal picks by soccer expert

A spot within the last is up for grabs when Colombia and Uruguay sq. off within the 2024 Copa America semifinals at Financial institution of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday. Colombia have reached this spherical for the third time within the final 4 editions of the competitors, and the earlier two journeys didn’t finish properly as they misplaced to Chile in 2016 and Argentina in 2021. Uruguay are within the semifinals for the primary time since 2011, once they defeated Peru earlier than trouncing Paraguay to win their fifteenth title and match Argentina for essentially the most in event historical past. These groups clashed within the quarterfinals in 2021 once they battled to a 0-0 draw earlier than the Colombians gained 4-2 on penalties.

Kickoff is ready for 8 p.m. ET. Uruguay are +180 favorites (threat $100 to win $180) within the newest Colombia vs. Uruguay odds by way of SportsLine consensus, whereas the Colombians are +210 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +170 and the over/below for complete objectives scored is 1.5.

Listed below are the betting traces and developments for Uruguay vs. Colombia:

Colombia vs. Uruguay cash line: Colombia +210, Uruguay +180, Draw +170

Colombia vs. Uruguay over/below: 1.5 objectives

Colombia vs. Uruguay unfold: Uruguay -0.5 (+180)

Colombia vs. Uruguay to advance: Colombia -104, Uruguay -118

COL: The Colombians have scored three or extra objectives in six of their final 9 matches throughout all competitions

URU: The Uruguayans have posted a clear sheet in 4 of their final 5 total contests

Why you need to again Colombia

The Colombians enter with a 27-game unbeaten streak throughout all competitions (21-6-0), with their final defeat being a 1-0 loss to Argentina on Feb. 1, 2022, throughout World Cup qualifying. It matches the longest such run in nationwide workforce historical past that was set from 1992-94 when Colombia registered 13 wins and 14 attracts over a 27-game stretch. They tied the mark final Saturday with a 5-0 overcome Panama within the quarterfinals, their largest margin of victory in a Copa America contest.

Colombia are the highest-scoring workforce within the competitors with 11 objectives, with eight completely different gamers having transformed. Defender Daniel Munoz, winger Luis Diaz and ahead Jhon Cordoba every have netted a pair of objectives, with the latter two each scoring versus Panama. Additionally changing in that victory was midfielder James Rodriguez, who has tallied thrice in 5 profession conferences with Uruguay and leads all gamers on this event with 5 assists. See which workforce to choose right here.

Why you need to again Uruguay

The Uruguayans have reached the semifinals for the primary time since successful their final Copa America title in 2011. The aspect is tied for second within the competitors with 9 objectives, all of which it recorded through the group stage. Uruguay’s protection additionally has been stellar, because the membership shares the lead with only one objective allowed.

Ahead Darwin Nunez and defender Maximiliano Araujo lead Uruguay with two objectives apiece, however the latter will miss the rest of the event with a leg harm he suffered towards Brazil within the quarterfinals. The 25-year-old Nunez has netted 13 objectives in 27 profession matches with the nationwide workforce, together with 5 in as many video games this 12 months. 5 different gamers have transformed for Uruguay on this competitors – together with defender Mathias Olivera, who scored his second profession worldwide objective within the 1-0 group-stage victory towards the US. See which workforce to choose right here.

