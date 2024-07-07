Uruguay vs Brazil live updates: Uruguayans prevail on penalties to reach Copa America semifinals

Extra from Dorival Junior following Brazil’s elimination: “All the pieces is a course of. There are all the time difficulties alongside the best way. We’re nonetheless far-off from the place we would wish to be. Different groups have had longer to work. We depart the competitors unbeaten however not pleased. We anticipated extra.

“Uruguay have a longtime method of enjoying. That is clear. They’re been collectively longer and have had time to right points. We’ll get there, it is only a query of time. We improved just a few issues for the reason that begin of the event, however we nonetheless have lots to work on. We now have taken an enormous step in the direction of enchancment.

“Endrick is a child who will discover his place. He had a superb sport at this time. He did not have many possibilities however he fought to the top. That is the dedication all of us need to see.”