Uruguay vs Bolivia at MetLife Stadium on Thursday

Worldwide soccer is again within the Meadowlands once more on Thursday night time.

MetLife Stadium performs host to a second Copa America 2024 sport this week as Uruguay takes on Bolivia in a Group C match.

Within the different Copa America sport at MetLife this week, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Chile, 1-0, Tuesday night time on a purpose within the 88th minute.

With Uruguay and Bolivia already enjoying one match up to now within the match, here is what you might want to learn about Thursday night time’s sport:

Tips on how to watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia in Copa America 2024

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

TV: FOX

Tips on how to get tickets for Uruguay vs. Bolivia

As of Thursday morning, listed below are the bottom costs for 2, last-minute tickets:

SeatGeek: Beginning at $72 in Part 317, Row 2.

StubHub: Beginning at $72 Part 309, Row 1.

When do MetLife Stadium parking tons and gates open for Copa America?

Parking tons open at 4 p.m. and gates will open at 7 p.m.

How a lot is parking at MetLife Stadium?

For Thursday night time’s Copa America match, parking prices $40 per standard-sized automobile; and $160 per bus/RV/outsized automobile.

How have Uruguay and Bolivia fared in Copa America 2024?

Every crew has performed one sport up to now throughout group stage play:

Uruguay defeated Panama, 3-1, on Sunday.

Bolivia misplaced to the USA, 2-0, on Sunday.

Copa America 2024 schedule

After Group stage play ends July 2:

Quarterfinals: July 4-6 in Houston (NRG Stadium) and Arlington (AT&T Stadium), Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium), and Glendale (State Farm Stadium)

Semifinals: July 9-10 in East Rutherford (MetLife Stadium) and Charlotte (Financial institution of America Stadium)

Third-place sport: July 13 in Charlotte (Financial institution of America Stadium)

Last: July 14 in Miami (Exhausting Rock Stadium)