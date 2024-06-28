Uruguay vs Bolivia at MetLife Stadium on Thursday

Worldwide soccer is again within the Meadowlands once more on Thursday night time.

MetLife Stadium performs host to a second Copa America 2024 sport this week as Uruguay takes on Bolivia in a Group C match.

Within the different Copa America sport at MetLife this week, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Chile, 1-0, Tuesday night time on a purpose within the 88th minute.

Jun 23, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; Uruguay defender Matias Vina (17) celebrates after scoring against Panama in the second half during the group stage of Copa America at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With Uruguay and Bolivia already enjoying one match up to now within the match, here is what you might want to learn about Thursday night time’s sport:

Tips on how to watch Uruguay vs. Bolivia in Copa America 2024

Date: Thursday, June 27

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

