Uruguay players, Colombia fans brawl after Copa America semifinal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP – Steve Reed) – Jefferson Lerma scored within the thirty ninth minute, and Colombia performed a person quick your complete second half in a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Wednesday night time to achieve the Copa America closing in opposition to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Daniel Muñoz was ejected in first-half stoppage time for his second yellow card, however Colombia held on to achieve the championship for the primary time since profitable its solely Copa title as host in 2001. Colombia prolonged its unbeaten streak to a workforce file 28 video games, yet one more than from 1992-94 and the longest present streak in males’s worldwide soccer.

In a contentious match that included seven yellow playing cards and one crimson, gamers from each groups pushed and shoved in a scrum on the sector on the closing whistle. Darwin Núñez and a few dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled. A video confirmed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian workforce colours.

Defending champion Argentina and Colombia meet Sunday night time at Miami Gardens, Florida. The Albiceleste are searching for a file sixteenth Copa title and want to be a part of Spain from 2008-12 as the one nations to win three straight main championships.

Uruguay stays in Charlotte to fulfill Canada in Saturday night time’s third-place match.

Earlier than an overwhelmingly pro-Colombia crowd of 70,644 that stuffed Financial institution of America Stadium with yellow jerseys and flags, Uruguay fell behind for the primary time within the event.

James Rodríguez’s nook kick was headed in from quick vary by Lerma, who outjumped José María Giménez for his third worldwide purpose and second of the event. Rodríguez has six assists within the event — triple the whole of another participant.

Muñoz obtained his first yellow card from Mexican referee César Ramos within the thirty first minute for a reckless slide sort out on Maximiliano Araújo and his second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte within the abdomen.

Rodríguez was given a yellow card within the fifty fifth minute for arguing with Ramos when the referee didn’t cease play after Richard Ríos was kicked on a shin by Darwin Núñez.

Ríos was eliminated on a stretcher, re-entered the match, then went down in one other problem and was substituted within the 62nd minute. Rodríguez was eliminated on the identical time to maintain him eligible for the ultimate.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas didn’t should make his first save till he stopped Nicolás de la Cruz within the 68th minute.

Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s profession chief with 68 targets, entered within the 66th minute and hit the skin of a submit with a shot within the 71st. He grasped his head in his fingers in disgust.

Colombia’s Mateus Uribe, one other second-half sub, put an open shot large within the 88th, and Uribe’s open shot within the fourth minute of stoppage time ricocheted off the physique of sliding goalkeeper Sergio Rochet after which the crossbar.

Uruguay moved Rochet up the sector within the closing minute, desparate for a purpose.

The match was performed in 90-degree warmth on a floor that was transformed from synthetic turf to grass within the weeks main up the sport.

Gamers on the NFL’s Carolina Panthers have been outspoken about soccer groups having the luxurious of enjoying on grass on their house subject. NFL video games at venue are performed on synthetic turf, which gamers say leaves them extra prone to accidents.

Copyright 2024 The Related Press. All rights reserved.