Uruguay beat Brazil as Bielsa’s high-stakes bet pays off in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Amid the glitz and glamour of a Saturday evening in Vegas, one of many hottest acts on the town was that of a pugnacious however courageous Uruguay, which beat Brazil to guide their place within the Copa América semifinals.

A scrappy 10-man quarterfinal victory at Allegiant Stadium — which marked beautiful back-to-back undefeated outcomes in opposition to the CONMEBOL giants since final yr — was in the end secured by profitable a penalty shootout 4-2 after the match ended goalless. Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa and his gamers at the moment are one outcome away from a much-coveted spot within the championship sport.

In opposition to Brazil, they achieved this with Bielsa’s excessive stakes technique that is akin to these sitting within the casinos and on the card tables inside a stone’s throw of the NFL venue.

“In case you’re asking me whether or not there are dangers [with my playing style], sure there are dangers,” the Argentine coach stated forward of the sport. “[But] for those who’re asking me the way to assault finest, taking dangers or not taking dangers, it is higher to assault taking dangers.

“You possibly can’t say to a participant, it’s a must to exit and play, nevertheless it’s unattainable so that you can make a mistake.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Associated

Even in a sport when a significant mistake did in actual fact emerge by a crimson card proven to Nahitan Nández within the second half, Bielsa discovered a solution to make his wager repay. It is outcomes resembling this from his groups that make him a cult-like hero within the soccer world, who has gained notoriety for his eccentric nature but in addition cussed dedication to stay together with his model of play.

Bielsa kicked issues off together with his regular aggressive and high-pressing method in opposition to the Brazilians. Unafraid to throw numbers ahead, however to additionally get caught into crunching tackles, his methodology was fearless as his crew pinned the opposition again and eagerly made the assembly extra of a Vegas boxing scuffle. The momentum barely modified after central defender Ronald Araújo suffered an harm that compelled a substitution within the thirty third minute, however by the begin to the second half Uruguay have been as soon as once more grinding down their opponents with their eventual whole of 26 fouls.

“It was a detailed match, a decent match, there have been only a few offensive alternatives and we needed to run all through the pitch to create these alternatives,” Bielsa stated postmatch. “The gamers are inherently good at defending. We’ve to say that they’re superb at protecting a clear sheet.”

Manuel Ugarte scored the decisive penalty within the shootout for Uruguay after Marcelo Bielsa’s facet had completed the match in opposition to Brazil with 10 males. Ethan Miller/Getty Photographs

Continually trying to win the ball again and proactively shifting the ball ahead, there was an admirable spirit of the gamers from the nation of simply 3.4 million folks that’s well-known for punching above its weight; Uruguay have received two World Cups and 15 Copa América titles of their historical past, and final reached a World Cup quarterfinal as lately as 2018.

Bielsa’s energetic techniques have suited the do-or-die crew, however the coach’s blueprint also can result in precarious moments. Anxious to win again possession, Nández mistimed a diving deal with in opposition to Brazil’s Rodrygo, justifiably incomes a crimson within the 74th minute. And but, Uruguay held on as they needed to sit deeper.

Copa América 2024: Options and response Preserve updated with all the outcomes, information protection and tales on the largest names and groups in the US because the event progresses. Copa América 2024

“After we have been one man down, we determined to dedicate ourselves to defend in our half,” stated Bielsa.

Regardless, hints of Bielsa’s mentality and spirit nonetheless shone by. Positive, Uruguay have been parking the bus within the remaining levels, however additionally they examined the bounds of their 5-3-1 formation by progressively shifting up the pitch in a handful of moments. Curiously sufficient, despite their drawback in opposition to Brazil and the general lack of photographs on track, Uruguay completed regulation time with a better xG tally (0.89 to 0.58).

Bielsa’s males had received the sport of grit and it got here as no shock that they’d go on to reach the penalty shootout. Following a save from Sergio Rochet within the first spherical of penalties, Uruguay had the momentum that will result in Manuel Ugarte scoring the decisive spot kick. In entrance of greater than 50,000 spectators that battled the 114-degree desert warmth earlier within the day to get into the indoor venue, the Uruguay supporters within the stands (and a few within the press field) erupted into frenzied and euphoric cheers.

There was a chaotic really feel to the sport, nevertheless it turned fairly apparent that Bielsa, drifting between his regular seat on a cooler and slowly meandering on the sideline, can thrive on this scenario. Whereas different coaches would have been extra cautious, Bielsa doubled down on his Sin Metropolis wager and maintained his risk-taking technique in opposition to the five-time World Cup champions. Although, the coach himself famous that he can generally fall prey to the joy of the match.

“Right this moment there was a fantastic degree of suspense and you know the way suspense works in human beings,” he stated. “When it’s unattainable to foresee how one can clear up conditions it leads you to explosive feelings and I am additionally weak to it.”

Nonetheless, the Argentine and his roster collected the total payout by the tip of the shootout, with an upcoming semifinal in opposition to Colombia on Wednesday their reward. Time will inform how the sport performs out, however there’s one factor that is for positive; Bielsa will not thoughts giving his risk-taking method one other roll of the cube.