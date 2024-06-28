Uruguay 5 Bolivia 0 takeaways: Bielsa’s side looks formidable ahead of USMNT clash

Early targets from Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez acquired Uruguay off to a quick begin towards Bolivia and so they didn’t look again, profitable 5-0 with 5 completely different goalscorers to all however seal their place within the Copa America quarterfinals. Their ultimate Group C match will come towards the U.S. on Monday — a must-win event for the Individuals after their loss to Panama.

Marcelo Bielsa’s males had extra targets on this win over Bolivia than another Copa America staff has had throughout the complete match up to now, which may spell bother for the U.S.

The Athletic’s Melanie Anzidei and Thom Harris share their takeaways from the match…

Why did Uruguay play in white and blue?

Uruguay debuted a brand new package at MetLife Stadium: a white jersey, sky blue shorts and white socks, an unprecedented mixture.



(Charly Triballeau/AFP by way of Getty Pictures)

Why? Properly, a staff spokesman stated there was no particular cause, however Uruguay lately signed a brand new take care of Nike — simply in time for Copa America, a departure from the staff’s long-standing partnership with Puma. That contract led to 2023 and Uruguay was with out a sponsor till they signed with Nike in April. The staff solely launched their kits a couple of days earlier than the match started.

Whereas between package sponsors, the Uruguayan Soccer Affiliation produced its kits in-house, with one model unveiled because the package Uruguay would put on on the 2024 Olympics in celebration of their a hundredth anniversary of profitable gold in 1924. The one downside was the staff didn’t qualify.

Tonight’s package was the primary time Uruguay has worn a white shirt and blue shorts mixture in its 122-year historical past, in accordance with the FA.

Melanie Anzidei

How was Bolivia’s preparation impacted?

The Bolivian staff appeared in low spirits forward of Thursday. In pregame press conferences the day earlier than, head coach Antônio Carlos Zago spoke about how his staff was able to battle towards a match favourite in Uruguay. He spoke humbly about how his staff is slowly rebuilding and acknowledged that any rebuild will take time.

Hours later, although, information broke of an tried coup again house in Bolivia, with pictures of armored autos ramming the doorways of the nation’s authorities palace making the rounds on social media and worldwide information websites. The pictures popping out of La Paz raised alarms and hours later the tried coup reportedly failed. Whereas gamers are bodily removed from Bolivia and the staff has not made any public statements on the state of affairs that unfolded, a political disaster again house would add stress or stress on any participant. The consequence towards Uruguay appeared to mirror that.

Melanie Anzidei

Darwin dominates once more

Good, bemusing, however all the time box-office viewing; Darwin Nunez was at it once more.

Within the first half alone, Uruguay’s unrelenting quantity 19 took seven pictures. He grazed the submit with a sensational header, smashed the crossbar with one other, and missed a evident one-on-one, earlier than delightfully lifting a second over the goalkeeper.

Taking the second half into consideration, his whole of 24 touches within the penalty space leaves him 10 away from another participant within the match. Twice, he took on three defenders within the field — twisting, turning, ducking left and proper — earlier than ending up on the ground.

It’s sheer chaos, however it works. Such is Uruguay’s bodily dominance in video games like these, the place their tireless closing down suffocates groups with out the technical high quality to flee, the 24-year-old is all the time near the motion. He can tear in behind in a footrace, latch onto by balls and shoot, or he can lurk between central defenders, ready for crosses into the field earlier than flinging himself on the ball.

Nunez has now scored in seven straight video games below Marcelo Bielsa and has 10 altogether. He might need had extra at this Copa America — he actually will earlier than the match is out.

Thom Harris

How anxious ought to the USMNT be about the specter of Uruguay?

The U.S. males’s nationwide staff is in bother.

After a surprising loss to Panama within the second spherical, the host nation’s path out of the group stage is now murky at finest. Although the U.S. can nonetheless advance with a loss to Uruguay, advancing then might totally depend on how the Panama and Bolivia match concludes. It’s a removed from superb state of affairs.

If we evaluate how Uruguay and the US carried out towards Bolivia up to now on this match, La Celeste are clearly the extra dominant staff. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez confirmed why he is likely one of the staff’s rising stars below Bielsa. The staff persistently and efficiently penetrated Bolivia’s line of defense. They out-possessed Bolivia considerably, with their opponent not often touching the ball.

By the point Uruguay had their third objective within the 77th minute from an excellent give-and-go within the entrance of the web, Bolivia’s destiny was already sealed.

The USA should do a lot better than how they performed towards Panama to face an opportunity towards Uruguay and so they should not make foolish errors that can put them a participant down so early within the match. A ten-man staff has even much less of an opportunity.

Melanie Anzidei

What are the coaches saying?

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa: “Right now we performed towards a staff that’s very younger, with lots of gamers with out worldwide expertise. I used to be conscious that Bolivia had about seven or eight younger gamers, with a future and perspective. The truth is we performed towards a younger staff with little expertise. If we wish to attain the stage the place we face a few of the finest groups within the competitors, in good or dangerous kind, that’s solely realized after we compete. Should you ask me now, I’d say sure (we are able to compete towards these groups). Step-by-step, right now was higher than earlier than.”

Bolivia head coach Antônio Carlos Zago: “Right now, we’re the third youngest staff within the Copa America, so we now have to maintain working and we now have to comply with the method. I consider that many groups went by this strategy of change and suffered like we’re struggling. I believe it’s necessary to not put stress on the gamers. I consider the gamers have to be allowed to work in peace as a result of they’re gamers who’re buying minutes in an necessary competitors such because the Copa America. Now we have a sport on Monday. Now we have to struggle and we now have to attempt to depart right here with a minimum of one win since Bolivia has not achieved a victory within the Copa America for 10 years.”

What’s subsequent for the groups?

U.S. vs Uruguay — Monday, July 1, 9 p.m. ET (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas Metropolis, MO)

Bolivia vs Panama — Monday, July 1, 9 p.m. ET (Inter & Co Stadium, Orlando, FL)

