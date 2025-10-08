Updates to Xbox Game Pass: Introducing Essential, Premium, and Ultimate Plans

Our goal with Game Pass has been clear: deliver unmatched value, benefits, and a deep library of games for our players. Since launching in 2017, we’ve steadily grown our subscriber and creator satisfaction – and today, creator participation and player engagement in Game Pass are at an all-time high. But we have the opportunity for Game Pass to help more players find the creators and games they love.

We know not everyone wants the same thing in their Xbox experience, so we’re evolving Game Pass to offer more flexibility, choice, and value to all players, whether you love day one releases, discovering hidden gems, or playing across multiple devices and screens and across Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud.

Starting today, we’re introducing three upgraded Game Pass plans based on how players play: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. Each includes expanded game libraries, including PC titles, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits (including Riot Games titles), and a revamped Rewards with Xbox experience. Today’s Game Pass Core subscribers will automatically move to Essential, Standard subscribers will transition to Premium, and Ultimate subscribers will remain in the Ultimate plan.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Just Got Its Biggest Upgrade Yet

Ultimate has been upgraded for players who want the best of everything. We’re rolling out our most expansive upgrade yet, including more day one games than ever before, Fortnite Crew & Ubisoft+ Classics for the first time ever, enhanced Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming quality up to 1440p, Rewards with Xbox, and more. Now players can have it all.

Ultimate subscribers now get access to over 75 day one releases a year. That includes some of the most anticipated upcoming games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, High on Life 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2. These join a growing library of more than 400 games playable on Xbox consoles, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud on supported devices, with more than 45 new games added today. Think of hits like Blue Prince, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Hollow Knight: Silksong, plus exclusive benefits like access to EA Play.

We’re also welcoming major additions to the Ultimate experience. Starting November 18, Fortnite Crew – an $11.99/month value – will be included in Ultimate, with access to the Fortnite Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks each month, and more. This is just the beginning of Xbox and Epic’s work together toward an open gaming ecosystem where friends can play and create together, anywhere, across devices. And today, Ubisoft+ Classics (valued at $7.99/month per platform) joins Ultimate, offering access to a curated selection of Ubisoft games playable on console, PC, and cloud, like Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and more.

Cloud gaming is also getting a major boost. Ultimate subscribers exclusively enjoy our best quality streaming and shortest wait times, so it’s easier than ever to jump into your favorite games. Xbox Cloud Gaming has also officially exited “Beta,” as part of our commitment to make gameplay smoother and more responsive. And we’ll keep expanding the Stream your own game collection for all subscribers. Keep an eye on Xbox.com/Play for the latest list of cloud playable games.

Ultimate subscribers can now earn up to $100 per year (100k points globally) in the Store just by playing games. With our upgraded Rewards program, players can get up to 30% value on select Game Pass games, with 4x points on purchases of games and add-ons, 10% back in points on select Game Pass library titles and add-ons, and up to 20% off select Game Pass games.







Xbox Game Pass Premium – More Games, More Flexibility

Premium has been upgraded to offer even more flexibility and value for those who want to play on their own terms at exceptional value. Premium provides access to a broader library of great games and extends the Xbox gaming experience across console, PC, and cloud.

We’re now giving Premium subscribers more games than ever before, from gaming’s biggest hits to hidden gems, now with access to 200+ games on Xbox console, PC, and supported devices, all still at $14.99. This library, with more than 40 new games available today, is also now playable on PC, including timeless hits like Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, and Grand Theft Auto V. Plus, Premium subscribers get newly added fan-favorites like Diablo IV and Hogwarts Legacy starting today, and new Xbox-published games within a year of their launch (excludes Call of Duty titles).

Cloud gaming is also expanding in Premium. Subscribers now enjoy unlimited cloud gaming, including select games you own, and newly added in-game benefits in some of the biggest games like League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X, instantly unlocking cosmetics, characters, and more to enhance your gameplay.

Premium also brings new value through Rewards with Xbox. Premium subscribers can also get up to $50 per year (50k points globally) in the Store just by playing games, earning 2x points on purchases of games and add-ons, plus 5% back in points on select Game Pass library titles and add-ons.







Xbox Game Pass Essential: A Great Way to Get Started

Essential is for players who want the essence of everything Xbox. With access to games across console, PC, and cloud, Essential makes it easy to jump in and start playing, whether you’re diving into solo adventures or teaming up with friends.

Our revamped Essential plan now includes unlimited cloud gaming, online multiplayer, in-game benefits, and Rewards with Xbox, plus a curated catalog of 50+ games playable on both console and PC.

The Essential library is now fully playable on PC, featuring standout titles like Hades, Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Stardew Valley, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. You also get unlimited cloud gaming, allowing you to play games, including select games you own, on the devices you choose — giving you more freedom to play your way.

Subscribers also get access to in-game benefits in some of the biggest games like League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Overwatch 2.

And with our Rewards with Xbox program, Essential members can earn up to $25 per year (25k points globally) in the Store just by playing. You’ll also get points on purchases of games and add-ons.







Getting Started with the New Xbox Game Pass Plans

As we continue to evolve Xbox Game Pass, we’re focused on delivering more value, more benefits, and more great games across every plan. Whether you play on console, PC, cloud – or all three – there’s a Game Pass option designed to fit your playstyle.

With the latest upgrades, Ultimate is now priced at $29.99/month, reflecting the expanded catalog, new partner benefits, and upgraded cloud gaming experience. Standard subscribers will be upgraded to Premium remaining at $14.99/month, offering exceptional value for players who want flexibility and access to new Xbox-published titles within a year of launch. Core subscribers will be upgraded to Essential remaining at $9.99/month, providing a curated library, online multiplayer, and cloud gaming for those who want to jump in and start playing.

We regularly evaluate exchange rates and market conditions, so pricing may vary by region. For the most up-to-date information on plan features and pricing in your area, visit the plan picker on Xbox.com.

To learn more about each plan and find the one that’s right for you, head to the Xbox Game Pass site and our Xbox social channels for more details.

More Games Join Xbox Game Pass Today

We continue to add more games to Xbox Game Pass. Check out the latest games available starting today below, along with in-game benefits available across each plan. As a reminder, game titles, features, and availability vary over time, by region, Game Pass plan, and platform. Learn more about supported regions here.

Ultimate – Available Today

Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed II (PC)

(PC) Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Freedom Cry (PC)

(PC) Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (PC)

(PC) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD (PC)

(PC) Assassin’s Creed Revelations (PC)

(PC) Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Assassin’s Creed Unity (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Child of Light (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Far Cry 3 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Far Cry Primal (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Hungry Shark World (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Monopoly Madness (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Monopoly 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) OddBallers (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Rabbids: Party of Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Rayman Legends (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Risk Urban Assault (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Skull and Bones (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) South Park: The Stick of Truth (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Steep (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) The Crew 2 (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) The Settlers: New Allies (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Tom Clancy’s The Division (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Trackmania Turbo (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Transference (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Trials Fusion (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Trials of the Blood Dragon (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Trials Rising (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Uno (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Valiant Hearts: The Great War (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Watch_Dogs (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Wheel of Fortune (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Zombi (Cloud, PC, and Console)

Premium – Available Today (also in Ultimate)

9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Abiotic Factor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Against the Storm (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC)

(PC) Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition (PC)

(PC) Age of Mythology: Retold (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Ara: History Untold (PC)

(PC) Arx Fatalis (PC)

(PC) Back to the Dawn (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Battletech (PC)

(PC) Blacksmith Master (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Cataclismo (PC)

(PC) Cities: Skylines II (PC)

(PC) Crime Scene Cleaner (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Diablo (PC)

(PC) Diablo IV (PC and Console)

(PC and Console) An Elder Scrolls Legends: Battlespire (PC)

(PC) The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard (PC)

(PC) Fallout (PC)

(PC) Fallout 2 (PC)

(PC) Fallout: Tactics (PC)

(PC) Football Manager 2024 (PC)

(PC) Frostpunk 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Halo: Spartan Strike (PC)

(PC) Hogwarts Legacy (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Manor Lords (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Minami Lane (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Minecraft: Java Edition (PC)

(PC) Mullet Madjack (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) My Friendly Neighborhood (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) One Lonely Outpost (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Quake 4 (PC)

(PC) Quake III Arena (PC)

(PC) Return to Castle Wolfenstein (PC)

(PC) Rise of Nations: Extended Edition (PC)

(PC) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Sworn (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

(PC) Volcano Princess (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Warcraft I: Remastered (PC)

(PC) Warcraft II: Remastered (PC)

(PC) Warcraft III: Reforged (PC)

(PC) Wolfenstein 3D (PC)

Essential – Available Today (also in Ultimate and Premium)

Cities: Skylines Remastered (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S)

(Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) Disney Dreamlight Valley (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Hades (Cloud, PC, and Console)

(Cloud, PC, and Console) Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (Cloud, PC, and Console)

More Rewards with Game Pass







Editor’s Note (October 1): We’ve clarified the pricing information for Ubisoft titles.