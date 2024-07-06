Update on Texas, Houston impacts, path, hurricane watch

Tropical Storm Beryl replace: Path, Texas impacts
FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz has the most recent replace on Tropical Storm Beryl, its path and impacts to the Texas and Houston space.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, the storm was situated about 415 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and was shifting west-northwest at 12 mph. It had most sustained winds of 60 mph.
Get able to “hunker down.” The Nationwide Hurricane Heart monitor hasn’t modified a lot – it’s nonetheless pointed within the common space of Corpus Christi – however the path is a bizarre one. Because it’s shifting up the shoreline, any small motion left or proper will make a big effect on landfall.
For those who reside on the coast or on Galveston or Matagorda Bay, remember that the water degree/storm surge might rise as much as 5 ft. Winds will probably be extremely depending on the precise landfall location and any final minute class modifications.
Be prepared if the facility goes out and ensure to have meals, water, medication, pet meals, and different necessities simply in case. It’s higher to be over-prepared than under-prepared.
The FOX 26 Climate Group is carefully monitoring developments. They’ll proceed to maintain you recent on-line, on-air, on social media and on FOX Native.
A Hurricane Watch is in impact for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande River northward to San Luis Go.
TROPICAL STORM WARNING
STORM SURGE WATCH
