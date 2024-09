UNLV Rebels QB Matthew Sluka departs team amid NIL deal controversy

[JACK AYLMER]

A COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM MAY HAVE JUST HAD THEIR SEASON DERAILED-

ALL OVER A NIL DEAL.

AFTER AN UNDEFEATED THREE AND O START TO THEIR 20-24 CAMPAIGN, THE UNLV REBELS ARE GOING TO BE WITHOUT THEIR STARTING QUARTERBACK MATTHEW SLUKA FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR.

THE RECENT HOLY CROSS TRANSFER DECIDING TO WALK AWAY FROM HIS NEW TEAM BECAUSE THEY REFUSED TO FULFILL THE FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS WITHIN THE NIL DEAL HE ORIGINALLY AGREED TO.

SLUKA WAS REPORTEDLY OFFERED A MINIMUM OF ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS BY UNLV TO JOIN THEIR PROGRAM-

WHICH THE SENIOR QUARTERBACK IS SAID TO HAVE AGREED TO BACK IN FEBRUARY.

HOWEVER, SLUKA’S FATHER TOLD ESPN THAT THE SCHOOL THEN DEFERRED MULTIPLE TIMES ON WHEN PAYMENTS WOULD START BEING MADE-

BEFORE ULTIMATELY TELLING THE PLAYER’S AGENT LAST WEEK THAT UNLV WOULD NOT PAY ANYTHING OTHER THAN THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS IN RELOCATION COSTS.

THIS THEN LED SLUKA TO ANNOUNCE HE WOULDN’T BE SUITING UP FOR THE TEAM AGAIN IN 20-24-

ELECTING TO TAKE REDSHIRT YEAR IN ORDER TO MAINTAIN A SEASON OF COLLEGE ELIGIBILITY.

OPINIONS ABOUT SLUKA’S DECISION HAVE BEEN DIVIDED AMONG COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS.

WITH SOME SAYING HE SHOULDN’T HAVE ABANDONED HIS TEAMMATES-

WHILE OTHERS ARGUE THAT IF A JOB DOESN’T PAY WHAT IT PROMISED, YOU HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO LEAVE.

AS NIL DEALS HAVE RAPIDLY BECOME A MAJOR PART OF THE COLLEGE ATHLETICS RECRUITING PROCESS-

WE COULD SEE MORE SITUATIONS LIKE THIS ACROSS A NUMBER OF SPORTS IN THE FUTURE.

JACK AYLMER – STRAIGHT ARROW NEWS.