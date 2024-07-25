University of Oklahoma Athletics

Six present or former College of Oklahoma student-athletes are set to earn their Olympic rings on the 2024 Olympic Video games in Paris, France. Abraham Acer (males’s golf, Mexico), Emre Dodanli (males’s gymnastics, Turkey), James Fraschilla (3×3 males’s basketball assistant coach, USA), Ralford Mullings (males’s monitor & discipline, discus throw, Jamaica), Abi Olajuwon (ladies’s basketball assistant coach, Nigeria) and Vernon Turner (males’s monitor and discipline, excessive bounce, USA) start their Olympic journey beginning Friday, July 26.

The Opening Ceremony can be proven Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT on NBC, marking the official begin of the Video games of the XXXIII Olympiad. The Olympics are scheduled to run by the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The six Olympians on the Tokyo Video games carry Oklahoma’s whole to 88 present or former Sooners from 12 totally different nations who’ve participated within the Olympics. OU has had at the very least one consultant in every of the final 22 Summer time Video games. The most important contingent of Sooners to take part in a single Olympics was 9 in 2012.

Sooners have collected a complete of 23 medals all time, together with 13 golds, seven silver and three bronze. OU’s most embellished Olympics got here in 1984 when Bart Conner (males’s gymnastics), Dave & Mark Schultz (wrestling) and Wayman Tisdale (males’s basketball) mixed to win a complete of 5 gold medals.

Sooners at Paris 2024 Schedule