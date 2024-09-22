University of North Carolina Athletics

James Madison took management with a dominant second quarter and held on for a 70-50 win over North Carolina on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.The 120 mixed factors are the second-most in a recreation in UNC historical past and the document for any recreation in Kenan Stadium. JMU’s 70 factors tie probably the most ever allowed by Carolina in a recreation.

JMU scored touchdowns on 5 consecutive first-half drives and outscored Carolina, 42-7, to shut the primary half after UNC took a 14-11 lead late within the first quarter.

“We simply did not talk, I do not know why,” mentioned Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown . “I do not know what occurred. I sat there and watched it and listened to it. We had guys within the unsuitable place. The primary drive was irritating, we tried to do an excessive amount of. I used to be pissed off at halftime, I assumed we’d come out and cease them… We did somewhat higher within the second half.”

Each groups began robust and traded lengthy scoring performs and the lead in a back-and-forth first quarter that included spectacular touchdowns by each squads, a blocked punt, a profitable onside kick and extra.



Carolina fell behind, 11-0, within the opening 5 minutes however raced again to retake the lead shortly thereafter at 14-11. The Dukes seized momentum within the closing 4 minutes of the primary quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, main 25-14 after the primary quarter-hour. The groups mixed for 444 offensive yards within the wild first quarter.



JMU dominated the second quarter, outscoring UNC, 28-7, to take a 53-21 halftime lead.

Carolina put collectively a greater half offensively within the second half and outscored the Dukes, 29-17, after the break.

JMU improved to 4-0 with the victory, whereas Carolina took its first lack of the season and fell to 3-1.



Jacolby Criswell accomplished 28 of 48 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns, shattering his earlier profession excessive of 161 passing yards set final week in opposition to NC Central.

“He made some nice throws in what was actually his first begin,” Brown mentioned of Criswell. “He’ll preserve getting higher and higher. He noticed a ton of various seems to be. He was the one vibrant spot. He’ll proceed getting higher.”