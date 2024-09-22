University of North Carolina Athletics

The 120 mixed factors are the second-most in a recreation in UNC historical past and the document for any recreation in Kenan Stadium. JMU’s 70 factors tie probably the most ever allowed by Carolina in a recreation.
JMU scored touchdowns on 5 consecutive first-half drives and outscored Carolina, 42-7, to shut the primary half after UNC took a 14-11 lead late within the first quarter.
“We simply did not talk, I do not know why,” mentioned Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown. “I do not know what occurred. I sat there and watched it and listened to it. We had guys within the unsuitable place. The primary drive was irritating, we tried to do an excessive amount of. I used to be pissed off at halftime, I assumed we’d come out and cease them… We did somewhat higher within the second half.”
Each groups began robust and traded lengthy scoring performs and the lead in a back-and-forth first quarter that included spectacular touchdowns by each squads, a blocked punt, a profitable onside kick and extra.
Carolina fell behind, 11-0, within the opening 5 minutes however raced again to retake the lead shortly thereafter at 14-11. The Dukes seized momentum within the closing 4 minutes of the primary quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, main 25-14 after the primary quarter-hour. The groups mixed for 444 offensive yards within the wild first quarter.
JMU dominated the second quarter, outscoring UNC, 28-7, to take a 53-21 halftime lead.
Carolina put collectively a greater half offensively within the second half and outscored the Dukes, 29-17, after the break.
JMU improved to 4-0 with the victory, whereas Carolina took its first lack of the season and fell to 3-1.
Jacolby Criswell accomplished 28 of 48 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns, shattering his earlier profession excessive of 161 passing yards set final week in opposition to NC Central.
“He made some nice throws in what was actually his first begin,” Brown mentioned of Criswell. “He’ll preserve getting higher and higher. He noticed a ton of various seems to be. He was the one vibrant spot. He’ll proceed getting higher.”
How It Occurred
First Quarter
• JMU took the opening kickoff and took a 3-0 lead on a five-play, 44-yard drive to start out the sport. Noe Ruelas related on a 50-yard area aim attempt for the early benefit.
• On Carolina’s ensuing drive, Criswell related on a 42-yard cross to Christian Hamilton to maneuver the ball to the JMU 33-yard line. Two performs later, Criswell hit Hamilton once more to maneuver contained in the Dukes’ 10-yard line, solely to see Hamilton lose a fumble and switch the ball over within the crimson zone.
• The Dukes made it 11-0 when Terrence Spence blocked a Tar Heel punt and Jayden Mines recovered it and ran it in from 14 yards out. JMU transformed a two-point conversion attempt to make it 11-0 lower than 5 minutes into the sport on the 10:36 mark.
• Carolina replied by marching proper down the sphere for a landing to make it 11-7 as Criswell related with John Copenhaver for a 35-yard rating halfway via the primary quarter.
• After the Tar Heel protection pressured a punt, Omarion Hampton ran it in from 28 yards out to make the rating 14-11 with 4:08 left within the first quarter.
• JMU roared again two performs later with a 69-yard scoring cross from Alonza Barnett III to Omarion Dollison, making the rating 18-14 in favor of the Dukes after one other two-point conversion.
• The Dukes recovered an onside kick on the next play, then drove in for an additional landing to make it 25-14, which was the rating on the finish of the primary quarter.
Second Quarter
• The offensive fireworks continued within the second quarter.
• Criswell began robust within the second quarter, main a six-play, 75-yard drive in underneath two minutes to make it 25-21 JMU with 14:33 left earlier than halftime.
• The Dukes replied with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to up their result in 32-21 when Barnett related with Cam Ross for a six-yard TD.
• Taylor Thompson caught a 13-yard scoring cross from Barnett to up JMU’s result in 39-21 with 8:45 left earlier than halftime.
• JMU made it 46-21 with 7:14 left within the half on a 27-yard rush by Barnett.
• Terrence Spence intercepted Criswell and ran it again for a 33-yard landing with 56 seconds left within the second quarter, making the rating 53-21.
Third Quarter
• UNC outscored JMU, 17-7, within the third quarter.
Fourth Quarter
• JMU scored 10 factors within the fourth quarter to Carolina’s seven to protect the victory.
Contained in the Field Rating
• After the loss, Carolina leads the all-time collection with JMU, 3-1.
• Former Tar Heel George Pettaway, who transferred to JMU, ran 16 occasions for 87 yards on Saturday. Barnett led the Dukes with 99 yards on the bottom with two touchdowns.
• JMU averaged 10.4 yards per offensive play and 6.8 yards per dashing try within the first half.
• Carolina is 73-9 underneath Brown when scoring 30-plus factors and 48-2 when scoring 40 or extra.
Up Subsequent
Carolina will hit the street subsequent Saturday Sept. 28 for a 4 p.m. date at Duke. ESPN2 will carry the sport stay.
Comply with Tar Heel soccer on Twitter, Instagram and Fb.