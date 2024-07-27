University of Minnesota Athletics

Former Gophers volleyball participant Airi Miyabe (2019-21) is getting set to compete for Staff Japan within the 2024 Olympic Video games.

Japan will compete in Pool B with Poland, Brazil and Kenya. The highest two groups from the pool will advance to the knockout spherical, which comprises 16 groups. All matches can be accessible for streaming on Peacock.

Japan’s Schedule:

Sunday, July 28 vs. Poland, 6 a.m. CT on Peacock

Thursday, Aug. 1 vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. CT on Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 3 vs. Kenya, 6 a.m. CT on Peacock

The College of Minnesota volleyball workforce has had a big presence within the Olympics through the previous 20 years. That may proceed within the 2024 Paris Olympics, as former Gopher Airi Miyabe (2019-21) was named to Japan’s Olympic workforce. On the 2020 Summer time Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Gophers alumnae Tori Dixon (’14), Hannah Tapp (’16) and Sarah Wilhite Parsons (’16) have been named as alternates for the U.S. Olympic workforce. Minnesota volleyball has been represented at every Olympic Video games since 2004.

Miyabe, a former outdoors hitter at Minnesota, performs center blocker for Japan. She earned her first Olympic workforce look after a standout efficiency within the Volleyball Nations League. She got here off the bench within the event’s semifinals, tallying 11 factors on six kills, 4 blocks and one ace to assist Japan to their first ever VNL ultimate in a 3-2 win over No. 1 ranked Brazil.

As a Gopher, Miyabe was a three-time Tutorial All-Massive Ten choice from 2019-21. Throughout her time in Minneapolis, the Gophers made a Last 4, an Elite Eight and a Candy 16. Her finest season got here in 2021, when she performed in 27 matches, averaging 2.97 kills, 0.93 digs and 0.27 blocks per set. She hit .240 on the 12 months and emerged right into a beginning function late within the season. Within the 2021 Candy 16 match in opposition to Baylor, Miyabe stepped up for a career-high 18-kill efficiency on .324 hitting. She was named to the NCAA Madison Regional All-Match Staff along with being AVCA All-North Area Honorable Point out in 2021.