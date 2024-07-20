University of Florida reactions after Ben Sasse announces resignation

University of Florida reactions after Ben Sasse announces resignation

by

Thursday’s announcement that College of Florida President Ben Sasse will resign efficient July 31 left college students with combined feelings. Sasse, who has served as UF’s thirteenth president since November 2022, is stepping right down to concentrate on his household amid ongoing well being challenges confronted by his spouse, Melissa.

Sasse’s presidency started with excessive expectations. A former U.S. senator with a robust background in training, he introduced a imaginative and prescient to advance UF nationally and internationally. Below his management, the college made important strides in numerous tutorial and analysis initiatives. Nonetheless, a few of his insurance policies, his quick tenure, and his sudden departure have unsettled some college students.

Matthew Flores, a 19-year-old finance main at UF, was amongst these stunned by the information.

“The information simply sort of shocked me as a result of he is solely been in workplace for like two years, give or take. It was simply surprising,” Flores mentioned on Friday.

He had anticipated a extra prolonged interval with Sasse on the helm, envisioning a shared journey by his school years.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment