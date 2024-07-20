University of Florida reactions after Ben Sasse announces resignation

Thursday’s announcement that College of Florida President Ben Sasse will resign efficient July 31 left college students with combined feelings. Sasse, who has served as UF’s thirteenth president since November 2022, is stepping right down to concentrate on his household amid ongoing well being challenges confronted by his spouse, Melissa.

Sasse’s presidency started with excessive expectations. A former U.S. senator with a robust background in training, he introduced a imaginative and prescient to advance UF nationally and internationally. Below his management, the college made important strides in numerous tutorial and analysis initiatives. Nonetheless, a few of his insurance policies, his quick tenure, and his sudden departure have unsettled some college students.

Matthew Flores, a 19-year-old finance main at UF, was amongst these stunned by the information.

“The information simply sort of shocked me as a result of he is solely been in workplace for like two years, give or take. It was simply surprising,” Flores mentioned on Friday.

He had anticipated a extra prolonged interval with Sasse on the helm, envisioning a shared journey by his school years.

“We have been sort of becoming a member of UF collectively, and the following 4 years, we would be collectively. So I used to be excited,” Flores mentioned.

Regardless of his preliminary pleasure, Flores felt disconnected from Sasse’s presidency. “I wasn’t actually conscious of his presidency. So possibly that is one thing I felt might have been extra distinguished, extra like what he is doing for the scholars versus simply being a figurehead,” he mirrored.

Flores is not the one one left questioning what may need been. Past Gainesville, many individuals have been ready to see what impact Sasse may need on greater training in America.

“Ben Sasse Got here to U. of Florida to Reshape Larger Ed. He Stepped Down Earlier than He Acquired the Likelihood,” was a headline Friday within the Chronicle of Larger Schooling.

In an announcement posted Friday on X, Florida State College President Richard McCullough praised Sasse’s impact in Florida, even in a comparatively quick time as UF president.

“Ben Sasse has been a visionary chief for the College of Florida and an ideal accomplice to FSU and different stakeholders within the state,” he wrote.

Daniela Lopez, a 21-year-old ladies’s research main at UF, used an expletive on Friday to specific her disdain for Sasse’s presidency.

Regardless of her sturdy emotions about Sasse’s departure, Lopez sympathized together with his household.

“I can solely want the perfect to his spouse. Coping with medical stuff, particularly on this nation, I might know, is horrifying, making an attempt to get by all of that,” Lopez mentioned on Friday.

The primary story:Ben Sasse will resign as UF president efficient July 31

Late Thursday, UF Scholar Physique President John Brinkman issued an announcement expressing help and solidarity. “It’s with deep unhappiness to listen to concerning the latest announcement regarding Melissa’s well being. We’re wishing the perfect for President Sasse and his household, and I absolutely help his dedication to prioritizing his household and their wellbeing throughout this tough time,” he mentioned in ready remarks offered to The Solar.

“President Sasse has been an ideal chief, guiding our college to new heights and we’re so grateful for all his contributions. I’m hopeful about the way forward for the College of Florida and the number of a brand new College President. Allow us to come collectively as a group to supply our help and greatest needs to President Sasse and his household.”

Jim Ross contributed to this text