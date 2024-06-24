University of Colorado Athletics

Avery McMullen

. – Colorado’scompeted on the nationwide stage for a spot within the heptathlon on the US Olympic Monitor and Subject Workforce on Sunday, June 23, at Hayward Subject.

With day one within the books, McMullen sits in fifteenth place with 3,499 factors.

McMullen began the day within the 100-meter hurdles, ending in Twelfth place with a time of 13.55, two-tenths of a second off her private finest. She improved her place within the excessive leap, clearing the bar at 1.70 meters to tie her season finest for a Twelfth-place end, transferring as much as Twelfth general. A Seventeenth-place end within the shot put with a throw of 11.30 meters dropped her to Seventeenth place. Within the closing occasion of the day, the 200 meters, McMullen ran the sixth-best time of 23.95, successful her warmth and coming inside one-tenth of a second of her private finest, to maneuver as much as fifteenth place going into the ultimate day of the heptathlon.

McMullen will start day two within the lengthy leap at 11:00 a.m. MT, adopted by the javelin throw at 12:10 p.m. MT, and conclude with the 800 meters at 7:37 p.m. MT.

Former Buff Sage Hurta-Klecker superior to Monday’s 800-meter finals after inserting second in her warmth to earn an computerized qualifying spot with a time of two:01.11. It took three tries to get the warmth began after two false begins. Hurta-Klecker made her transfer on the 300-meter mark and held the lead till Raven Rogers made her transfer within the closing 100 meters, lunging to take the lead on the end line. The ultimate will happen at 8:32 p.m. MT on Monday, June 23.

Followers can watch dwell motion on the NBC household of networks and stream it dwell on Peacock. For up to date data, go to USATF.org.



