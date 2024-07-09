Universal Music UK Reshapes Operations And Launches New Audience & Media Division

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Common Music UK has introduced a big restructuring of its frontline label operations and the creation of a brand new Viewers & Media Division, led by Rebecca Allen as president.

In a memo obtained by Music Week, CEO and chairman David Joseph outlined the “supercharging” of Common’s UK labels as a part of the corporate’s subsequent development section. This restructuring combines Island and EMI into the Island EMI Label Group and kinds the brand new Polydor Label Group, which features a revamped Capitol and 0207 Def Jam.

Joseph emphasised the corporate’s want to stay forward-looking and progressive. “Artists want the perfect and most agile companions by their aspect. They want a house that may assist them harness the alternatives of immediately and tomorrow whereas additionally guarding in opposition to new dangers as they emerge.”

The adjustments, efficient from October 1, will see Louis Bloom as president of the Island EMI Label Group and Ben Mortimer main the Polydor Label Group. Polydor will embrace a reimagined Capitol led by Jo Charrington and 0207 Def Jam headed by Alec Boateng. Boateng, former co-president of 0207 Def Jam, will tackle a brand new worldwide position inside Common.

Joseph acknowledged that the structural adjustments will influence some roles. Common has began a session interval for these probably in danger.

As a part of the brand new construction, Laura Monks and Tom Lewis will proceed to guide Decca as a standalone label. Hannah Neaves will stay president of Common Music Information, specializing in constructing new international audiences for Common Music UK’s catalog. Music Week reviews former co-president Azi Eftekhari has left Common.

Common Music UK can also be launching the Viewers & Media Division, an industry-first initiative to combine numerous media varieties seamlessly. Joseph described this division as a “revolutionary” change. Allen, the present EMI co-president, will lead it. The division will embrace media, viewers, and digital technique groups, aiming to reinforce Common’s supply for its artists.

Joseph concluded, “These adjustments mark an thrilling new chapter for our firm, and I’m assured they are going to place us for even larger success.”