Universal Horror Unleashed Las Vegas Reveals Haunted Houses

Common Locations and Experiences, the division of NBCUniversal accountable for its theme parks in Orlando and California, is pulling again the curtain on its deliberate year-round horror undertaking in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The enterprise will likely be referred to as Common Horror Unleashed, and can function 4 haunted homes, primarily based on well-known mental property: Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer, The Texas Chainsaw Bloodbath, Common Monsters, and Scarecrow: The Reaping.

Horror Unleashed may even function themed immersive areas exterior the homes, with horror-themed meals and drinks, merchandise, and seasonal occasions and points of interest.

The attraction is a significant wager by Common to broaden its dwell experiences model past its theme parks and into new ideas.

Common Hollywood and Common Orlando already host Halloween Horror Nights annually, developing a slew of haunted homes for visitors to stroll by way of. It has turn out to be an enormous enterprise for the corporate, with Disney, Six Flags and others all additionally after a slice of the seasonal pie.

However Horror Unleashed is a distinct beast. It’s smaller in scale and positioned removed from a theme park, however because the anchor tenant of the upcoming growth for the favored AREA15 leisure district in tourism-friendly Las Vegas, it additionally looks like a secure wager. Establishing haunted homes meant to be visited year-round may additionally permit for extra immersive experiences, versus the seasonal homes constructed within the parks.

“Common’s wealthy historical past within the creation of the horror style drove our want to convey a year-round horror expertise to the unimaginable leisure choices in Las Vegas,” mentioned Web page Thompson, president of latest ventures for UDX. “We’re thrilled to have our award successful Artistic and Leisure groups working tirelessly to convey these terrors to life in 2025.”

Common additionally has one other new idea opening subsequent yr: A smaller, family-friendly theme park referred to as the Common Youngsters Resort that’s being constructed within the Dallas metropolitan space, and which can function points of interest primarily based on the corporate’s IP.