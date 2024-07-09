United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A United Airways Boeing jet misplaced a foremost touchdown gear wheel Monday whereas taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver, the airline mentioned.

There have been no reported accidents on the bottom or on board Flight 1001, United mentioned in an announcement.

“The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we’re investigating what induced this occasion,” the assertion mentioned.

The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and seven crewmembers.

On March 7, a United Boeing B777-200 jet misplaced a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco. It landed on a automotive in an airport worker car parking zone. No person was harm.