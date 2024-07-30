A United Airlines plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia in this file photo from Nov. 23, 2021.

United Airlines flight diverted after ‘biohazard’ reported on plane

A United Airways flight from Houston to Boston diverted to Northern Virginia on Sunday after “after a buyer skilled a medical subject,” based on United.

The airline didn’t disclose the character of the sickness on flight 2477, however a radio site visitors recording shared by flight monitoring firm RadarBox suggests there might have been some form of biohazard on board.

“It is fairly unhealthy again there. It is nonetheless actually unhealthy. The crew is vomiting and passengers throughout are asking for masks, and so forth.” says a voice on the recording, presumably from the flight crew. RadarBox credited the recording to @Thenewarea51, which in flip credited the audio to Invoice B. on X, previously Twitter. “Particularly this sort of being a biohazard, I feel we have to most likely get this aircraft on the bottom ASAP.”

