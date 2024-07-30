United Airlines flight diverted after ‘biohazard’ reported on plane

A United Airways flight from Houston to Boston diverted to Northern Virginia on Sunday after “after a buyer skilled a medical subject,” based on United.

The airline didn’t disclose the character of the sickness on flight 2477, however a radio site visitors recording shared by flight monitoring firm RadarBox suggests there might have been some form of biohazard on board.

“It is fairly unhealthy again there. It is nonetheless actually unhealthy. The crew is vomiting and passengers throughout are asking for masks, and so forth.” says a voice on the recording, presumably from the flight crew. RadarBox credited the recording to @Thenewarea51, which in flip credited the audio to Invoice B. on X, previously Twitter. “Particularly this sort of being a biohazard, I feel we have to most likely get this aircraft on the bottom ASAP.”

There have been 155 passengers and 6 crew members on board, and none required medical help upon arrival at Washington Dulles Worldwide Airport, based on United.

United stated the Boeing 737-800 obtained a “deep clear” and departed with passengers and crew at 5:17 p.m. ET.

The airline’s flight tracker reveals the flight obtained to Boston greater than 5 hours late.