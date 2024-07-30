United Airlines flight diverted after ‘biohazard’ caused by ill passenger | US news

A United Airways flight was pressured to divert after a passenger fell so sick on board that it prompted what one crew member reportedly known as a “biohazard” – and made crewmates and different passengers begin vomiting.

The airplane, Flight 2477 heading from Houston to Boston on Sunday, ended up touchdown in Washington DC so it might bear “a deep clear”, the New York Submit reported.

The paper reported on an audio recording – posted to X, previously referred to as Twitter – of a crew member describing the state of affairs. “I talked to the crew and it sounds prefer it’s fairly dangerous again there. The crew is vomiting, and passengers throughout are asking for masks,” the audio mentioned.

The crew member added: “With this type of being a biohazard, I believe we have to get this airplane on the bottom ASAP.”

In an announcement, United informed the newspaper: “The plane is at the moment present process a deep clear and we’re working to get prospects on their method to Boston quickly.”