Union goalkeeper Holden Trent dies at the age of 25 – NBC10 Philadelphia

Holden Trent has died on the age of 25, in keeping with the Philadelphia Union.

Trent handed away on Saturday afternoon.

“The Philadelphia Union is devastated by the heartbreaking passing of Holden Trent. Whereas he was a beautiful participant and fierce competitor, he was extra importantly a faithful son, brother, fiancé, and teammate who made these round him higher. He embodied the true which means of willpower, dedication and perseverance, and he can be deeply missed. We lengthen our best sympathies to his household, his fiancé,and his associates,” the crew mentioned in an announcement on their web site.

Trent’s household posted on his Instagram account to thank the group for his or her help and mentioned that particulars on companies can be introduced quickly.

He wore jersey quantity 13 and acted as a goalkeeper on the crew.

Main League Soccer took to X, previously referred to as Twitter, to replicate on Trent’s affect on the game.

Main League Soccer joins the Philadelphia Union and our total soccer group in mourning the tragic passing of Union goalkeeper Holden Trent. A younger goalkeeper with a vibrant future, Trent showcased willpower and professionalism each day as he contributed to the… pic.twitter.com/AA9LKJDXUs — Main League Soccer (@MLS) October 26, 2024

Trent performed for Excessive Level College’s soccer crew from 2018 to 2022. On Saturday, the crew took on Presbyterian Faculty and received. They devoted their win to the reminiscence of Holden Trent.

This one was for you, Holden 💜#GoHPU pic.twitter.com/VaxmqvNGnS — Excessive Level College Soccer (@HPUMSOCCER) October 27, 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies additionally took to social media to share their condolences.

The Phillies lengthen our deepest condolences to Holden’s household, teammates and all who’ve been impacted by his premature passing. https://t.co/GEcYXbU9Ge — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 26, 2024

Trent was admitted into the ICU on Thursday, Oct. 24. His reason for dying has not but been revealed.