‘Unimaginable consequences’: World reacts to Israel’s strikes on Lebanon | Israel-Lebanon attacks News

World leaders are sounding the alarm a few “full-fledged” battle, calling for de-escalation after devastating Israeli air strikes in Lebanon ratcheted regional tensions amid Israel’s ongoing battle on Gaza.

The assaults, which began on Monday and continued into Tuesday, had been Israel’s fiercest in opposition to its northern neighbour and have led to Lebanon’s highest single-day loss of life toll for the reason that finish of the 1975-90 civil battle.

On Tuesday, Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Well being mentioned the Israeli strikes killed 558 individuals, together with 50 kids and 94 ladies. Well being Minister Firass Abiad advised a press convention in Beirut that a minimum of 1,835 individuals had been wounded, and 54 hospitals are treating sufferers.

Listed here are some reactions:

United Nations

Secretary-Basic Antonio Guterres mentioned he was “gravely alarmed by the escalating state of affairs alongside the Blue Line”, referring to the demarcation line dividing Lebanon from Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, in addition to “the big variety of civilian casualties”.

His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, advised Al Jazeera that “it’s not too late to return to diplomacy”.

“It’s clear that the individuals of Lebanon, the individuals of Israel and of the area can not afford a full-scale battle,” he mentioned, including that UN representatives had been on the bottom to push for a diplomatic resolution.

Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Workplace, mentioned, “Worldwide humanitarian legislation could be very clear. All events to an armed battle should always distinguish between the civilian inhabitants and combatants and between civilian objects and navy goals.”

In an announcement that mentioned “the legal guidelines of battle additionally oblige all events to watch the precept of proportionality”, Shamdasani known as for impartial and clear investigations into incidents during which civilians had been killed or critically wounded.

UNICEF head Catherine Russell highlighted the “harmful escalation” that threatens “numerous” kids.

“Alarming ranges of psychological misery” have additionally been reported amongst kids as a consequence of displacement and from the barrage of shelling and air raids, she mentioned, calling for a direct de-escalation.

Iran

Iran, an ally of Lebanese group Hezbollah that Israel says it’s concentrating on, accused Israel of making an attempt to bait it right into a battle that may have “irreversible penalties”.

President Masoud Pezeshkian mentioned: “We need to reside in peace, we don’t need battle,” including, “It’s Israel that seeks to create this all-out battle.”

“We all know greater than anybody else that if a bigger battle had been to erupt within the Center East, it won’t profit anybody all through the world,” he mentioned.

In an interview to CNN, the president mentioned: “We should not permit for Lebanon to turn into one other Gaza by the hands of Israel.”

“Hezbollah can not stand alone in opposition to a rustic that’s being defended and supported and equipped by Western international locations – European international locations, and the USA of America,” he advised the broadcaster.

The Ministry of International Affairs known as Israel’s strikes “insane” and mentioned they might carry “harmful penalties”.

Jordan

International Minister Ayman Safadi urged for a world response to de-escalate the battle, accusing Israel of “aggression”.

“We stress the pressing want for the [UN] Safety Council to take instant motion to curb Israeli aggression”.

Egypt

The Ministry of International Affairs known as on the UNSC to intervene and denounced any “violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty”.

Egypt, which is a key mediator between Israel and Hamas, has repeatedly warned in opposition to a regional escalation, which it mentioned “threatens to tug the area right into a complete regional battle”.

Expressing “solidarity” with Lebanon, Egypt mentioned it “continues its efforts in direction of a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Turkey

Talking on the UN Basic Meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel’s assaults on Lebanon and likewise famous how final week’s cyber terror assaults in Lebanon, confirmed how applied sciences could be remodeled into lethal weapons.

He mentioned that “Israel’s misleading strikes ought to not be given any credence.”

“In an surroundings the place UN Safety Council resolutions will not be applied, coercive measures ought to be taken in opposition to Israel,” Erdogan mentioned.

“Simply as 70 years in the past Hitler was stopped by an alliance of humanity, Netanyahu and his murderous community should even be stopped by alliance of humanity,” he added.

Qatar

The Ministry of International Affairs condemned Israel’s aggression “within the strongest phrases”.

“[The] continued escalation is primarily because of the absence of any deterrent to Israel’s actions, its continued repeated violations of worldwide legislation, and its continued impunity,” it mentioned in an announcement.

“This actuality exacerbates crises, places the area on the point of the abyss, and exposes it to extra tensions that can have a profound impression regionally and internationally,” it added.

Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of International Affairs mentioned it was following the developments in Lebanon with “nice concern” and urged “all events to train the utmost restraint”.

It emphasised the “significance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty” whereas calling on the worldwide group to play a task in de-escalating the area.

United Arab Emirates

The Gulf nation expressed “deep concern” and reiterated its stance in opposition to “violence, escalation, uncalculated actions and reactions that disregard legal guidelines governing state relations and sovereignty”, state media reported.

United States

The US, which has despatched Israel billions of {dollars} in weapons for the reason that Gaza battle broke out whereas additionally pushing a strained Israel-Hezbollah mediation drive, nonetheless held out hope that two events may step again from the brink of battle.

“My crew is in fixed contact with their counterparts, and we’re working to de-escalate in a means that enables individuals to return house safely,” mentioned President Joe Biden, who met UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the White Home.

Whereas the Pentagon mentioned the US is sending further troops to the Center East in response to developments in Lebanon, spokesman Patrick Ryder didn’t specify the power of further forces being deployed or their particular job.

The US has about 40,000 troopers within the area.

“In gentle of elevated rigidity within the Center East and out of an abundance of warning, we’re sending a small variety of further US navy personnel ahead to reinforce our forces which can be already within the area. However for operational safety causes, I’m not going to touch upon or present specifics,” Ryder mentioned.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has mentioned that the killing of girls and youngsters in Lebanon was “terribly regarding” and known as on Israel and Hezbollah to de-escalate their battle.

“The violence must cease. The ladies, the youngsters killed in Lebanon is very regarding,” Trudeau advised reporters in New York, the place he’s attending the United Nations Basic Meeting.

“We want to ensure there may be de-escalation, each by Israel and Hezbollah. We have to defend civilian lives. We want to ensure we’re transferring in direction of peace and stability in your complete area,” Trudeau added.

Group of Seven

The G7 known as for a “a cease to the present damaging cycle” that would catapult the “total Center East right into a broader regional battle with unimaginable penalties”.

“Actions and counter-reactions danger magnifying this harmful spiral of violence,” mentioned an announcement by the G7, made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US.

United Kingdom

International Secretary David Lammy mentioned he was “deeply alarmed” by the continuing air raids in Lebanon and Israel.

“Additional escalation dangers much more devastating penalties. I repeat my name for a direct ceasefire on each side,” he posted on social media platform X.

European Union

International coverage chief Josep Borrell warned “we’re virtually in a full-fledged battle” and known as for full efforts at de-escalation through the UN Basic Meeting in New York.

Pointing to the growing variety of civilian casualties and the depth of Israel’s strikes, he mentioned, “If this isn’t a battle state of affairs, I don’t know what you’d name it.”

“Right here in New York is the second to do this. Everyone has to place all their capability to cease this path to battle,” he added.

Greece

The nation that was elected as a member of the UNSC for 2025-26 earlier this yr mentioned the escalation confirmed a collective worldwide failure.

“We now have not prevented the spillover, and the extra dispersed the battle turns into, the extra the state of affairs turns into extra sophisticated to be solved,” International Minister George Gerapetritis advised the Reuters information company.

“Lebanon may simply be a zone of large hostility, and that is one thing that we can not cope with. It’s a transparent minefield.”

France

France mentioned strikes on each side of the border ought to “instantly finish” and known as for an emergency UNSC assembly to deal with the battle.

“I’m pondering of the Lebanese individuals as Israeli strikes have simply killed tons of of civilians, together with dozens of youngsters,” mentioned International Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. “These strikes performed on each side of the Blue Line, and within the area extra broadly, should instantly finish.”

Belgium

Deputy Prime Minister Petra de Sutter mentioned she was “shocked” by the casualty toll from Israel’s assaults on Lebanon.

“492 lives misplaced in Lebanon. +1600 injured. Tens of 1000s had been ordered to flee their properties. In 1 day,” she wrote on X.

“This horrendous assault by Israel gained’t result in any resolution for the area. Solely diplomacy will deliver residents house safely. Solely a ceasefire will finish the struggling,” she added.

China

International Minister Wang Yi mentioned China firmly backs Lebanon in safeguarding its sovereignty and strongly condemned Israel’s assaults.

“We pay shut consideration to developments within the area, particularly the latest explosion of communications tools in Lebanon, and firmly oppose indiscriminate assaults in opposition to civilians,” Wang advised his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, in line with the Ministry of International Affairs.

Wang mentioned China would stand on the “aspect of justice and on the aspect of Arab brothers, together with Lebanon”, in line with the assertion.

Russia

The Kremlin mentioned the escalation of the battle between Israel and Hezbollah risked destabilising the area.

“It’s, in fact, an occasion that’s doubtlessly very harmful,” risking enlargement of the zone of the battle and “full destabilisation of the area”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised journalists.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Ministry of International Affairs, mentioned, “It’s pressing to cease the spiral of violence earlier than the state of affairs spirals utterly uncontrolled. We name for a direct cessation of hostilities.”

“We should do every thing attainable to stop the Center East from plunging right into a full-scale armed battle, the devastating penalties of which is able to inevitably have an effect on everybody within the area and past,” she added.

Democracy for the Arab World Now



The US-based nonprofit mentioned Israel’s actions present “it desires a broad regional battle, not simply within the occupied Palestinian territory, but in addition in Lebanon and Iran”.

“The one option to cease its untethered belligerence is to cease rewarding it with increasingly American weapons,” mentioned Raed Jarrar, DAWN’s advocacy director.

“With out halting Israel’s assaults within the area, there will probably be no path to peace, and the implications will reverberate far past Lebanon’s borders.”

Save the Youngsters

The UK-based group highlighted the battle’s impact on kids as they’re compelled to flee their cities and villages with their households.

“We’re seeing strikes in dozens of cities, households desperately making an attempt to flee with no matter they’ll carry, kids crying, terrified by the sound of drones and fighter jets,” mentioned nation director Jennifer Moorehead, noting that some 1.5 million kids are out of faculty because of the battle.