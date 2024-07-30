Unflappable Canadian teen Summer McIntosh has 2 Olympic swimming medals and chances for more

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Not so way back at her Ontario elementary college, Summer time McIntosh and her friends would follow singing the Canadian nationwide anthem in each English and French.

They’d break it down into thirds.

So when she stepped onto the medal stand on the Paris Olympics on Monday night time after successful the 400-meter particular person medley and “Oh Canada” started to play, that’s precisely how the smiling teen sang — a portion in English, adopted by a stretch in French after which English once more.

“I nonetheless keep in mind rising up each single day standing up at the start of sophistication singing ‘Oh Canada,’” she fondly recalled of her schoolgirl days. “So now having the ability to do it on the Olympic Video games, it’s fairly surreal.”

McIntosh was an Olympian at 14

It marked a golden second Monday night time for one of many swimming world’s vibrant younger stars. Seemingly unfazed and unflappable at simply 17, McIntosh insists her unimaginable calm comes largely from the very fact “I’ve been doing this since I used to be 14.”

She made her Olympic debut on the delayed Tokyo Video games. McIntosh didn’t medal there, however she already has a silver and a gold just a few years later in France.

McIntosh features essential expertise every time she leaves the blocks and dives in, and she or he reminds herself to savor the memorable moments.

“I nonetheless really feel like I’m simply my 10-year-old self,” she stated, “and I’m simply making an attempt to solidify all these goals I had rising up as a child. And I plan on being on this sport for so long as I can do it.”

McIntosh touched in 4 minutes, 27.71 seconds, dominating the sphere to seize her first gold within the 400 IM after a 400 freestyle silver Saturday on Day 1 at La Protection Enviornment. Not till the breaststroke leg may she gauge simply how far forward she was of the pack, realizing she had the Olympic title secured.

McIntosh comes from an Olympic household

As soon as McIntosh discovered her household throughout a victory lap, she stopped for an extended group embrace. That included her mom, Jill Horstead, a Canadian swimmer on the 1984 Los Angeles Video games.

“They have been saying how proud they’re of me in fact, however I do know it doesn’t matter what my end result was going into the ultimate tonight they might have been happy with me it doesn’t matter what,” McIntosh stated. “However simply having the ability to give them a giant group hug, it was very wonderful.”

Summer time McIntosh, of Canada, is embraced by her household after successful the ladies’s 400-meter particular person medley ultimate on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Picture/Matthias Schrader)

What occasions are subsequent for Summer time McIntosh?

McIntosh already made headlines in February together with her 800 freestyle win over embellished American Katie Ledecky at a meet in Orlando, Florida, clocking a Canadian-record 8:11.39. McIntosh then set a world document of 4:24.38 within the 400 IM two months in the past in her hometown of Toronto.

She tries to not put undue strain on herself.

“It’s all the time nearly having enjoyable together with pushing my physique to its limits,” she stated. “So there’s positively loads of anticipation going right into a race, however I wouldn’t say there are essentially nerves and there’s no reduction. I’m simply making an attempt to take in each single second I’ve on the Video games.”

The Canadian flag draped round her shoulders and a glowing medal round her neck, McIntosh tried to just do that.

Summer time McIntosh, of Canada, prepares for her girls’s 400-meter particular person medley ultimate on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Picture/Bernat Armangue) Summer time McIntosh, of Canada, competes throughout a warmth within the girls’s 400-meter freestyle on the 2024 Summer time Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Picture/David J. Phillip)

“I simply saved considering to myself to try to savor the second as a lot as attainable as a result of clearly these moments solely come round each 4 years,” she stated. “Simply attempt to make Workforce Canada proud and sort of set the tone for the remainder of the night time.”

McIntosh could have many extra possibilities to shine — and sing — with Canada and the whole world watching. She is competing within the 200 butterfly, an occasion she received on the world championships in each 2022 and ’23, and the 200 IM.

McIntosh’s teammates and opponents envision nice issues

Kylie Masse, McIntosh’s 28-year-old teammate, cherished the prospect to observe her race.

“It’s unimaginable to see, to have an Olympic medal and to have the success that she’s had already is extremely wonderful,” Masse stated. “And having been within the sport for numerous years now I do know the that means of this and the importance of this. And to see her be capable to simply maintain so calm and poised and to proceed to realize nice issues is really an honor.”

That’s the plan for McIntosh.

“Each single time I get to race on the world stage, I study increasingly about dealing with mentally and bodily and emotionally and making an attempt to not get too excessive or too low relying on my race outcomes,” she stated.

McIntosh is influencing the subsequent era of swimmers

Masse can already envision the subsequent wave of Canadian swimmers developing the ranks impressed by the success of McIntosh, who trains in Sarasota, Florida.

The Individuals may sense the magnitude of McIntosh’s affect, with Emma Weyant noting McIntosh works out together with her former Florida membership workforce and “continues to do spectacular issues.”

“She means the world,” Masse stated. “She’s an inspiration to everybody and I do know to so many younger swimmers in Canada. To have the ability to see her and see her success right here on the worldwide stage is understanding for them that they will dream massive and proceed to do no matter they put their thoughts to.”

