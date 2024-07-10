Under pressure, DoorDash steps up efforts to ensure drivers don’t break traffic laws

DoorDash stated Tuesday that it’s stepping up efforts to establish harmful supply drivers and take away them from its platform after a flood of complaints from cities.

In a letter despatched final month to DoorDash and different meals supply firms, Boston officers stated they had been seeing a rise within the illegal and harmful operation of bikes, mopeds and motorized scooters by supply employees.

The town stated riders had been operating pink lights, touring the mistaken means on one-way streets, exceeding posted velocity limits and driving on sidewalks.

San Francisco-based DoorDash stated it has created a devoted level of contact for the Boston Police Division to make it quicker and simpler to course of requests for drivers’ information. The corporate stated it will additionally think about eradicating drivers from the platform if police report they’ve damaged site visitors legal guidelines.

DoorDash stated it was beginning the hassle in Boston however could broaden it to different cities.

DoorDash stated it’s additionally partnering with Boston and different cities to share steering on automobile registration necessities in a number of languages. It can additionally warn supply employees about actions that break native legal guidelines, like driving on sidewalks.

“We’ll remind Dashers that failing to adjust to native legal guidelines or our requirements may result in elimination from our platform,” the corporate stated.

Officers in Boston, New York and different cities have stated that in lots of circumstances, drivers are utilizing unregistered automobiles for deliveries. Some drivers might also share accounts, so an individual with a number of site visitors violations is likely to be utilizing a automobile registered to another person.

In New York, authorities have seized 13,000 scooters and mopeds up to now this yr that had been unregistered or used to interrupt site visitors legal guidelines.

“They’ve terrorized lots of our pedestrians, notably our senior and older adults,” New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams stated final month at an occasion the place 200 motorized two-wheeled supply automobiles had been destroyed. “Riders who suppose the foundations don’t apply to them, they’re going to see an aggressive enforcement coverage that’s in place.”

In response, DoorDash stated it should extra continuously immediate drivers to submit a real-time selfie to show their id whereas they’re making deliveries. The selfie is then in comparison with beforehand submitted authorities identification.

DoorDash stated it will take away drivers who fail to verify their identities.

DoorDash wouldn’t say Tuesday what number of drivers it usually removes from its platform every year for breaking site visitors legal guidelines.