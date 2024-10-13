UNC football wide receiver dies after cancer battle

CHAPEL HILL — UNC soccer’s Tylee Craft died Saturday morning after a prolonged most cancers battle, head coach Mack Brown introduced after the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Craft was 23. UNC soccer launched a social media publish about Craft at 4:03 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s with love and fond reminiscences that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the opposite facet. Tylee meant a lot to so many and affected us in methods we’ll at all times be glad about,” UNC soccer wrote in an announcement.

“He was 1-of-1 and, whereas he gained’t be with us in physique, he’ll be watching over us together with his endearing smile and infinite positivity. On behalf of his household and our program, we sincerely thank everybody who supported Tylee throughout his battle with most cancers. It means greater than you already know. With love and affection, #TyleeStrongForever.”

It didn’t take lengthy for UNC to rally round Craft as #TyleeStrong turned a rallying cry for this system. He was identified with a uncommon type of lung most cancers in March 2022.

Craft was considered one of 5 school athletes named to the Uplifting Athletes Uncommon Illness Champion Staff in 2022. He additionally earned the Disney Spirit Award on ESPN’s School Soccer Awards.

UNC broad receiver J.J. Jones was carrying Craft’s No. 13 jersey towards the Yellow Jackets and had a landing within the first half. Members of the soccer teaching workers, soccer gamers and basketball gamers earlier than the Blue-White scrimmage have been carrying t-shirts to point out their help for Craft.

“This younger man fought so laborious for his two and a half years, the medical doctors informed us he outlived what heshould’ve,” Brown stated after the Georgia Tech recreation.

“And he did it with the Spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a gathering, he didn’t miss follow, he coached these different younger individuals. I imply, he’s simply an unimaginable younger particular person.”

Employees author Rodd Baxley might be reached at[email protected] or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.