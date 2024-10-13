UNC football wide receiver dies after cancer battle

CHAPEL HILL — UNC soccer’s Tylee Craft died Saturday morning after a prolonged most cancers battle, head coach Mack Brown introduced after the Tar Heels’ loss to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. 

Craft was 23. UNC soccer launched a social media publish about Craft at 4:03 p.m. Saturday. 

“It’s with love and fond reminiscences that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the opposite facet. Tylee meant a lot to so many and affected us in methods we’ll at all times be glad about,” UNC soccer wrote in an announcement.

“He was 1-of-1 and, whereas he gained’t be with us in physique, he’ll be watching over us together with his endearing smile and infinite positivity. On behalf of his household and our program, we sincerely thank everybody who supported Tylee throughout his battle with most cancers. It means greater than you already know. With love and affection, #TyleeStrongForever.” 

