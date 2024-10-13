UNC football falls to Georgia Tech, 41-34, after giving up late-game touchdown

The Tar Heels responded, with Hampton sprinting down the North Carolina sideline for a achieve of 71 yards — the longest rush of his profession — to the Georgia Tech 4-yard line. On third and purpose with 4 yards to go, Criswell linked with Jones behind the tip zone with 34 seconds on the clock, reducing the deficit to 17-14.

Nevertheless, the UNC protection chanced on the following drive, permitting the Yellow Jackets to storm down the sphere in 31 seconds for a 29-yard subject purpose.

The Tar Heels exited the sphere at halftime down 20-14.

After North Carolina turned the ball over on downs at first of the third quarter, Georgia Tech broke into the tip zone as soon as once more off a disguised seven-yard rush by King, rising its result in 27-14 in simply eight performs.

Unable to interrupt into the crimson zone after eight performs, UNC despatched graduate placekicker Noah Burnette out to knock down a 50-yard subject purpose, reducing GT’s result in 27-17. Then, following Georgia Tech’s three-and-out, graduate defensive again Alijah Huzzie dodged tackles and sprinted into the tip zone for a 69-yard punt return, bringing the rating inside three on the finish of the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets didn’t decelerate, spinning into the tip zone after 10 performs within the first 5 minutes of the ultimate quarter. On the following snap, the Tar Heels fumbled the ball on the UNC 38-yard line, however held Georgia Tech to a subject purpose try, which veered broad.

After Criswell transformed on an important fourth and 6 on the UNC 36-yard line, North Carolina constructed momentum and pushed Criswell into the tip zone on fourth and purpose on the one. With three and a half minutes remaining in regulation, Georgia Tech solely led 34-31.

With the sport on the road and two minutes left on the clock, the North Carolina protection stepped up, forcing a Georgia Tech three-and-out. Senior protection again Antavious “Stick” Lane and senior linebacker Energy Echols double-teamed GT’s David Shanahan on third and 6, paving the way in which for UNC’s offense to take the sphere as soon as extra.

Criswell earned the Tar Heels two first downs together with his dashing, pushing North Carolina towards the crimson zone. Nevertheless, back-to-back incomplete passes pressured UNC to aim a 26-yard subject purpose. Burnette knocked it down with ease, tying the sport.

Then, after solely two performs, Georgia Tech rushed down the sphere, scoring the game-winning landing inside 28 seconds.

The offense had no time to reply.

After a bye week, North Carolina will return to motion on Oct. 26 towards Virginia in Charlottesville.

