UN cultural agency rejects plan to place Britain’s Stonehenge on list of heritage sites in danger

NEW DELHI (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural company rejected suggestions Wednesday to put Stonehenge on the checklist of world heritage websites in peril over considerations that Britain’s plans to construct a close-by freeway tunnel threaten the panorama across the prehistoric monument.

Stonehenge was constructed on the flat lands of Salisbury Plain in southern England in phases, beginning 5,000 years in the past, with the distinctive stone circle erected within the late Neolithic interval about 2,500 B.C.

It was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Listing in 1986 — an honor bestowed upon websites which have particular cultural or bodily significance.

UNESCO specialists had advisable itemizing Stonehenge as “in peril” over the plans for freeway improvement.

However on the forty sixth session of the World Heritage Committee, which maintains the checklist and oversees the conservation of the websites, members led by Kenya and Qatar stated Britain’s plans to mitigate the impact on the location have been adequate and that it shouldn’t be added to the “in peril” checklist.

The freeway undertaking, which has been touted for many years and mired in authorized challenges, is aimed toward making an attempt to ease visitors alongside a stretch of highway liable to gridlock by transferring the primary freeway underground and barely farther away from the well-known stone circle.

It has confronted fierce opposition from native residents and archaeologists, in addition to concern from UNESCO, over potential harm to the setting, wildlife and attainable new archaeological finds.

Kenya, in amending the advice to checklist the location as in peril, targeted on the truth that the primary stone circle could be farther away from the highway with the brand new development, and never the specialists’ evaluation that the highway undertaking would considerably influence the higher web site. It additionally famous that Britain had thought-about greater than 50 proposals for the freeway plan.

“What must be protected is not only the henge however the total panorama of which the henge is a central focus,” the UNESCO specialists had argued of their draft proposal, which was rejected.

“The principle henge is a extremely seen and well-known monument and the proposed tunnel would enhance its speedy setting, however this monument needs to be thought-about in its context, surrounded by and inextricably linked to a lot of prehistoric options, which collectively type an historical panorama.”

After rejecting the proposal to checklist Stonehenge as in peril, the committee agreed to ask Britain for an up to date report on the state of conservation of the property by December 2025.

UNESCO says a web site’s inclusion on its Listing of World Heritage Websites in Hazard isn’t punitive, however quite meant to attract worldwide consideration to the pressing want for conservation measures and “encourage corrective motion.”

If points usually are not rectified, websites face the opportunity of being de-listed by UNESCO, although that’s uncommon.

___

Related Press author David Rising in Bangkok contributed to this story.