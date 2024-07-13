LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Common Music Publishing Group (UMPG) has signed award-winning composer and musician Jerskin Fendrix to a worldwide publishing settlement underneath their Classics and Display screen division.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos found Fendrix by way of his debut solo album, Winterreise. Lanthimos then commissioned Fendrix to compose his first movie rating for Poor Issues. This rating earned Fendrix the Greatest Movie Rating on the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards and nominations for Greatest Authentic Rating at each the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards, making him the youngest composer ever to be nominated for these honors.

Fendrix has additionally signed on to attain Lanthimos’ subsequent two movies, together with Sorts Of Kindness, launched final month.

Fendrix expressed his pleasure concerning the partnership: “I’m delighted to be working with Tash Baldwin, Anna Jaskiewicz, and the crew at UMPG Classics & Display screen/Decca Publishing. I’ve nice belief of their safety and dissemination of my work. To be signed alongside many singular artists with UMPG is an honor, particularly underneath such a pioneering and passionate music champion as Jody Gerson.”

Natasha Baldwin, govt vp of UMPG Classics and Display screen, praised Fendrix’s accomplishments: “Jerskin’s meteoric rise within the rating composing world is extraordinary, and he richly deserves all of the accolades he has acquired to this point. Jerskin has quietly developed an thrilling artist/composer and songwriting fashion that originally caught our A&R crew’s consideration, so I’m delighted that we are able to welcome Jerskin to a publishing firm that really helps and amplifies the entire breadth of what being a composer can imply.”

Anna Jaskiewicz, artistic director of UMPG Classics and Display screen, added: “We’re very honored to be working with the inimitable genius that’s Jerskin Fendrix. Jerskin can also be a multi-talented singer-songwriter with a number of artist tasks within the pipeline resulting from launch within the coming years.”

Fendrix joins a prestigious roster of composers together with Nicholas Britell, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Max Richter, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Danny Elfman, James Newton-Howard, David Lynch, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Gustavo Santaolalla, and extra.

Alex Putman represents Fendrix on the label untitled (recs).