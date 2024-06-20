UMG Partners With AI Audio Tools Maker SoundLabs

(CelebrityAccess) — SoundLabs, an AI expertise firm providing educated instruments for music creators has shaped a strategic partnership with Common Music Group that may enable artists and producers signed to UMG to entry SoundLabs’ new AI vocal plug-in, MicDrop.

Launching this summer time, MicDrop is a real-time (AU, VST3, AAX) plug-in appropriate with all main DAWs which permits vocal transformations that embody voice-to-voice, voice-to-instrument, speech-to-singing, language transposition, together with different beforehand difficult vocal transformations.

Based by the famous DJ and producer BT, the SoundLabs crew consists of veteran software program builders Joshua Dickinson and Dr. Michael Hetrick of Unfiltered Audio, the digital audio device maker.

“It’s an incredible honor to be working with the forward-thinking and creatively aligned Common Music Group. We consider the way forward for music creation is decidedly human. Synthetic intelligence, when used ethically and educated consensually, has the Promethean means to unlock unimaginable new artistic insights, diminish friction within the artistic course of, and democratize creativity for artists, followers, and creators of all stripes. We’re designing instruments to not change human artists, however to amplify human creativity,” acknowledged SoundLabs founder BT.

“UMG strives to maintain artists on the middle of our AI technique, in order that expertise is utilized in service of artistry, moderately than the opposite approach round. We’re thrilled to be working with SoundLabs and BT, who’ve a deep and private understanding of each the technical and moral points associated to AI. By way of direct expertise as a singer and in partnership with many vocal collaborators, BT understands how performers view and worth their voices, and SoundLabs will enable UMG artists to push artistic boundaries utilizing voice-to-voice AI to sing in languages they don’t converse, carry out duets with their youthful selves, restore imperfect vocal recordings, and extra,” added Chris Horton, SVP, Strategic Know-how at Common Music.