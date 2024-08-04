Umar Nurmagomedov routs Cory Sandhagen in UFC main event

In his first UFC most important occasion, Umar Nurmagomedov soundly defeated Cory Sandhagen over the course of 25 minutes, and he did not even really want to wrestle to do it.

Nurmagomedov (18-0), the youthful cousin of retired legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, earned a unanimous determination, profitable by scores of 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46. The No. 1 contender bout at 135 kilos headlined UFC Battle Evening on Saturday in Etihad Enviornment in Abu Dhabi.

The victory nearly definitely earns him a future title shot at 135 kilos, towards the winner of a September title struggle between champion Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

“I do not fear who’s going to win [between those two],” Nurmagomedov stated. “It would not matter. Simply give me title shot. O’Malley, Merab, another person, it would not matter. Now, discuss how I have not beat anyone. Cory was [ranked No. 2]. Now you possibly can cry. I am coming for you.”

Wrestling was very a lot a part of Nurmagomedov’s sport plan, because it at all times is, however he appeared greater than snug towards Sandhagen (17-5) on the toes. Sandhagen, who’s considered as one of the dynamic strikers within the division, did a superb job of stuffing takedowns and getting again to his toes in scrambles, however he had his arms full on the toes.

Nurmagomedov countered Sandhagen nicely all 5 rounds, touchdown fast, explosive hooks on the within any time Sandhagen acquired caught reaching. Sandhagen did nicely concentrating on Nurmagomedov’s legs with kicks, however Nurmagomedov outstruck him 116-77 and bloodied his proper eye within the second spherical.

And nearly merely to take away any drama from the scorecards, Nurmagomedov transformed no less than one takedown in all 5 rounds, normally close to the top of the body.

“I’ve to imagine in my hanging,” Nurmagomedov stated. “Second spherical, I started to really feel that I can beat him within the hanging, too. And I did this.”

Nurmagomedov ought to fly up the bantamweight rankings with the victory. His older cousin Khabib was in his nook, in addition to his brother Usman Nurmagomedov, who’s an undefeated light-weight champion for Bellator MMA.