UM-Flint Veterans Day programming open to all, Nov. 11

The College of Michigan-Flint will honor U.S. service members with a longstanding campus custom. The twenty fourth annual Veterans Day Remembrance ceremony will happen Nov. 11 on the downtown campus. All members of the UM-Flint and wider communities are invited to participate within the day that acknowledges the achievements and sacrifices of our nation’s veterans.

Budd

“Our aim is to make the assist veterans have right here extremely seen with our Veterans Day programming,” stated Helen Budd, Scholar Veterans Useful resource Middle program supervisor. “We acknowledge the unparalleled sacrifices service members make to uphold our nation’s values and occasions like this are a method we are able to let our veterans know that their efforts are valued and appreciated.”

Programming begins with a breakfast at 9 a.m. within the Harding Mott College Middle Michigan Rooms. The keynote speaker for this 12 months’s occasion is retired Air Power Lt. Col. Derrick Britton. After 28 years of service, Britton has continued supporting service members as director of Genesee County Veterans Companies, a place he has had since June 2023.

Britton at UM-Flint’s 2023 Veterans Day occasion.

One other returning custom is the POW/MIA remembrance desk. Managed by retired U.S. Air Power Chief Grasp Sgt. Daniel Salazar, the desk reminds attendees of the service members who didn’t make it again from their missions. As a senior working engineer for UM-Flint’s Amenities & Operations, Salazar has been concerned within the college’s Veterans Day programming for greater than 20 years.

“There is no doubt you’ll by no means discover one other tradition and or atmosphere just like the army on this planet. To put on the uniform is a real honor,” Salazar stated.

A lot of UM-Flint’s musical teams will present accompaniment to the day’s proceedings. The ceremony will start with a efficiency of “The Star Spangled Banner” by the UM-Flint Chorale, which can later carry out “Hymn for America” with the UM-Flint Chamber Singers. After the keynote, songs of the armed forces can be carried out by the UM-Flint Wind Symphony and Brass and Percussion ensembles. “Faucets” can be carried out by Antonio Salerno, a senior music training main from Flushing, and Amber Villalpando, a senior music training main from Goodrich.

Salerno additionally carried out on the 2023 occasion.

The college has been acknowledged for years as a middle of excellence for scholar veterans and their households. For instance, UM-Flint was not too long ago lauded with Gold-level standing as a veteran-friendly college by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Company for the tenth consecutive 12 months.

In 2022, the SVRC launched the Peer Advisors for Veteran Training program. PAVE is a peer assist program that connects incoming scholar veterans with these already on campus to assist newcomers navigate faculty life and ease the transition from the army to academia by enhancing their sense of connectedness and belonging. Since its inception, PAVE has reached out to 184 scholar veterans about this system. The college has 169 undergraduate veterans enrolled this fall.

“We try to supply distinctive service for college students, alums and group members who’ve already served our nation,” stated Budd. “They’ve earned all of the assist we are able to present.”

These thinking about attending are requested to RSVP. Extra details about the SVRC will be discovered on the middle’s webpage.