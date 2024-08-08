Ukraine war briefing: White House queries objectives of Kursk incursion | Ukraine

Dan Sabbagh, the Guardian’s defence and safety editor , writes that the operation seems to be an assault by Ukraine’s army moderately than the Ukrainian-based Russian opposition teams which have performed previous raids.

Vladimir Putin described it as a “large-scale provocation” as Ukrainian officers remained silent in regards to the scope of the operation. Matthew Miller, US state division spokesperson, dismissed Moscow’s condemnations. “I’ve seen the statements from the Russian authorities. It’s a little bit wealthy, them calling it a provocation , given Russia violated Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

The White Home was contacting Ukraine to study the “goals” of a significant incursion throughout the border into Russia , the White Home press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated on Wednesday. Washington supported “widespread sense” actions by Ukraine to cease assaults by Russian forces, Jean-Pierre added. “We’re going to achieve out to the Ukrainian army to study extra about their goals.

Ukrainian forces together with armoured automobiles have made confirmed advances of as much as 10km into Russia’s Kursk oblast , the Institute for the Examine of Struggle stated on Wednesday night. “The present confirmed extent and placement of Ukrainian advances in Kursk oblast point out that Ukrainian forces have penetrated at the very least two Russian defensive strains and a stronghold ,” the US-based thinktank stated in its Wednesday night replace. “Russian insider supply and a number of other different Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces fought for and seized the Sudzha checkpoint and the Sudzha fuel distribution station.” ISW cited geolocated footage and satellite tv for pc imagery, and stated the Ukrainians had taken dozens of prisoners of struggle.

Russia’s chief of the final workers, Valery Gerasimov, stated up 1,000 combatants from Ukraine have been concerned. Some Russian army bloggers reported Ukrainian troops had reached the city of Sudzha, which is residence to the Sudzha metering station, the final main transit level for Russian pipeline fuel heading to Europe by way of Ukraine. Evacuations of civilians have been being carried out each in Kursk and in Sumy oblast on the Ukrainian facet of the border.

Russian propagandist Yevgeny Poddubny survived a Ukrainian drone strike within the Russia’s Kursk area on Wednesday and was in intensive care, stated the state-owned Rossiya-24 information channel for which he works. International locations together with the UK and Australia have had Poddubny below sanctions since 2022.

The Kyiv Submit has stated the appointment of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s operating mate is nice information for Ukraine, as “for the reason that begin of the full-scale invasion, Walz has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine in its combat towards Russia”.

Boeing says it’s been ramping up its manufacturing of PAC-3 seekers used within the Patriot missile defence system. The corporate stated it was on tempo to interrupt its annual seeker manufacturing report by over 20% by the tip of the yr. Extra seekers are wanted because the US plans to increase manufacturing of Patriots with the assistance of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan.

Russian-American twin citizen Ksenia Karelina has pleaded responsible in a Russian courtroom to a cost of treason, state information company RIA quoted her lawyer as saying on Wednesday. Karelina was charged over a donation she made in 2022 to a charity supporting Ukraine. RIA stated the prosecution and defence would sum up their arguments on Thursday and the decision can be introduced the identical day.