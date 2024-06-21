UK fans wonder if Taylor Swift will say ‘So long, London’ after Eras Tour

LONDON (AP) — Taylor Swift followers get pleasure from parsing the singer-songwriter’s lyrics for references to her romantic life and insights into her state of her thoughts.

However the pop famous person’s followers within the U.Okay. didn’t should pay attention intently to her newest album, “The Tortured Poets Division,” to get the sense that Swift had soured on the nation’s capital metropolis after lengthy making it an everyday hangout after which her second residence. The file’s fifth monitor is titled “So Lengthy, London.”

As Swift brings her blockbuster Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium, some Swifties due to this fact are questioning if they’re witnessing the start of an prolonged goodbye. She is performing three nights beginning Friday, and is scheduled to return to Wembley for six nights in August to shut the tour’s European leg.

London is the one metropolis on the tour the place Swift is stopping twice. Some fear the association could signify a swan tune of kinds, whereas others suppose it simply displays a brand new period in Swift’s bond with the Large Smoke. Whether or not “So Lengthy, London” seems to be a remaining chapter or a bookend to her valentine to town, the tune “London Boy,” Eras is arriving as an emotional milestone.

“Her relationship now sort of assumes London gained’t be someplace she can be. It’s not like there may be an American soccer participant residing right here,” mentioned Maggie Fekete, 22, a Canadian graduate scholar who credit the London references in Swift’s music with orienting her when she moved to town three years in the past. “I feel there can be loads much less London in her music, which is unhappy.”

For many who haven’t been paying consideration, Swift had a collection of romances with well-known British residents, beginning with Harry Types in 2012 and ending final yr, when she began courting Kansas Metropolis Chiefs tight finish Travis Kelce. The hypothesis surrounding “So Lengthy, London” and a mournful companion tune that mentions a London pub, “The Black Canine,” stems from the 2023 breakup of Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn, who had been collectively for over six years.

Alwyn is assumed to have impressed “London Boy,” a tune from her 2019 album “Lover.” A special-edition “Lover” CD included what seemed to be a January 2017 diary entry by which Swift talked about being “primarily primarily based in London” however making an attempt to put low. British tabloids later reported that Swift spent a lot of the COVID-19 pandemic sheltering with Alwyn in north London.

The Solar newspaper reported in December that the a number of Grammy-winner had purchased a big property within the space and was transforming it to be her base in Europe. After Swift launched “The Tortured Poets Division” final month, nevertheless, a author for the British version of ELLE journal noticed that Londoners had a gap “for an all-American A-lister who can slot into her place in our collective consciousness.”

“We had Swift earlier than we misplaced her to her record-breaking, field office-breaking Eras Tour and now, it will seem that her vacant place has been crammed by Zendaya,” author Naomi Might playfully posited earlier than itemizing the assorted areas the American actor had been noticed along with her longtime boyfriend, British actor Tom Holland.

Both manner, the capital is placing on fairly a present of its personal to ensure Swift and her followers really feel appreciated. Guides are providing strolling, bus and taxi excursions that retrace her footsteps, together with a kebab store whose proprietor says his institution is supplying sandwiches for the singer and her crew on Friday.

Earlier than the tip of August, Swifties can partake in a full weight loss plan of Swift-themed brunches and dance events, or trip the London Eye Ferris wheel accompanied by a string quarter enjoying her music. Memento stalls in Camden Market, one of many locations talked about in “London Boy,” stocked up on Swift-specific caps, T-shirts, baggage and stickers in preparation.

“We’re very proud that London is internet hosting extra exhibits than another metropolis on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, an actual testomony to her love for London,” Laura Citron, CEO of tourism company London & Companions, mentioned.

Followers began lining up outdoors Wembley on Thursday in hopes of being among the many first ticket-holders to assert spots in standing sections near the stage. A pop-up tour merchandise retailer opened in a parking zone by the stadium that morning.

Zachary Hourihane, who co-hosts a Swift podcast referred to as “Evolution of a Snake” and posts YouTube and TikTok movies below the identify Swiftologist, mentioned it’s too quickly to know whether or not the singer will retain her honorary citizenship or half methods with London. As her followers know all too nicely, solely time will inform with Taylor.

Hourihane notes that Swift began spending extra time in London after a troublesome yr by which she went from successful album of the yr on the 2016 Grammy Awards for “1989” to seeing her recognition plummet amid a public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. From his research of her life in England, he thinks the completely satisfied recollections she created there come combined with “a way of isolation.”

“There may be a whole lot of nostalgia that may have changed into remorse,” Hourihane mentioned. “She felt like she was trapped there for some time.”

Quick ahead a number of boyfriends, 10 albums (together with the Taylor’s Model re-records ) and the Eras Tour juggernaut, and it’s not shocking her life is up for reappraisal. Hourihane suspects Swift is “not fairly prepared to surrender on London” for each sensible and creative causes.

“Taylor is somebody who retraces her steps loads. Issues are by no means actually over along with her. She likes to revisit issues which have completed,” he mentioned. “Let’s be lifelike about it. Her relationship, even whether it is, ‘so lengthy, goodbye,’ she has good cause to be in London and good cash to make there.”