Ugochukwu scores in 82nd, Chelsea salvages 2-2 tie with Wrexham in friendly at Levi’s Stadium.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Lesley Ugochukwu scored within the 82nd minute to assist Chelsea salvage a 2-2 tie with Wrexham in a pleasant match Wednesday evening at Levi’s Stadium.

Ugochukwu rolled a shot from the center of the field by means of site visitors into the correct nook.

Wrexham took a 2-1 lead when Jack Marriot scored on a counterattack within the 72nd minute.

Luke Bolton additionally scored for Wrexham, the Welsh crew co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds that was promoted this yr to the third tier of English soccer.

“It’s necessary that we present the Wrexham spirit we’ve been identified for the previous couple of years,” Wrexham supervisor Phil Parkinson mentioned.

“We needed to dig deep at occasions and tonight we did that once more. Whether or not it’s preseason or not you wish to see that form of spirit we’ve form of constructed a fame. We’re representing a working-class city and a implausible space and we’ve received to replicate that with our performances.”

Christopher Nkunku scored first for Chelsea within the perennial Premier League energy’s first preseason match and its first below supervisor, Enzo Maresca, the previous Leicester Metropolis supervisor.

“I’m very completely happy concerning the efficiency generally as a result of on this second, if we expect that we began simply two weeks in the past, it’s necessary that as a employees and generally individuals can begin to see the id of the crew and I feel tonight it was fairly good,” Maresca mentioned.

Nkunku fired a shot from the center of the field into the left nook of the web previous goalie Arthur Okonkwo within the thirty fifth minute off an help from Marc Guiu after a nook kick.

Wrexham tied it within the 58th minute when Bolton scored from the correct wing off an help from Sebastian Revan, who related with Bolton on a crossing move.

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez blocked a breakaway shot from James McLean within the twenty ninth minute.

Chelsea beat Wrexham 5-0 in a pleasant final season.

