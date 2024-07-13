UFC’s Tracy Cortez chops hair, makes weight for Namajunas bout

Tracy Cortez made weight for her UFC fundamental occasion in an uncommon means.

Needing to lose roughly half a pound to get right down to 126 kilos for her flyweight bout towards Rose Namajunas, Cortez lower off a fistful of her hair.

That did the trick, as she formally weighed in at 126 kilos on the dot Friday. Cortez then posed for the cameras, clipped hair in hand.

Tracy Cortez, a short-notice alternative after Maycee Barber dropped out, lower her hair to make the 126-pound restrict for Saturday’s battle towards Rose Namajunas. Picture by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC through Getty Photos

“What was it, .5 (kilos)?” she advised ESPN afterward. “I used to be like, ‘No hesitation. We’ll do no matter it takes. It is a large alternative.'”

Cortez, 30, and her new bob will face Namajunas within the headliner Saturday night time in Denver. Namajunas, who got here in at 124.75 kilos Friday, was initially slated to battle Maycee Barber, however Barber withdrew resulting from ongoing well being points.

Cortez is 11-1 in her MMA profession with 11 straight wins. Namajunas (12-6), although, is a -235 favourite, in response to ESPN BET.

Subject Degree Media contributed to this report.