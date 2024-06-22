UFC Saudi Arabia: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov predictions, odds: MMA expert reveals surprising fight card picks

The UFC makes its first journey into Saudi Arabia on Saturday with a UFC Struggle Evening card that showcases former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker taking over prized prospect Ikram Aliskerov in the primary occasion. Their scheduled five-round showdown anchors the primary UFC Saudi Arabia card beginning at 3 p.m. ET from Kingdom Enviornment in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The No. 3-ranked Whittaker is seeking to shield his place within the top-heavy division with the aim of competing once more for the title, maybe by the tip of the yr. He faces a stiff problem on brief discover in opposition to the unranked Aliskerov, who was pushed into the limelight as a result of his fellow countryman, Khamzat Chimaev, withdrew from the battle due to sickness.

Whittaker is a -150 favourite (threat $150 to win $100), whereas Aliskerov comes again at +125 within the newest UFC Struggle Evening: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov odds. Within the co-main occasion, Sergei Pavlovich (-220) takes on Alexander Volkov (+180) in a matchup of ranked heavyweight contenders. Earlier than locking in your picks for UFC Struggle Evening: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, ensure you see the MMA predictions and betting recommendation from SportsLine skilled Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down movie and following fighters and their camps intently, to monitoring sharp motion and betting market indicators, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting panorama high to backside. He additionally trains beginner boxers and speaks recurrently with MMA fighters to grasp the game’s nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the primary card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 file and has been a constant winner ever since. Over the previous 12 UFC pay-per-view occasions, Vithlani has gone 8-4 on main-event picks and his main-card choices in that span have netted his followers a revenue of greater than $1,500.

His highlights embrace predicting an upset for Sean O’Malley (+210) in opposition to Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as a part of a 4-1 principal card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog choices on Poirier (+190) in opposition to Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Web page (+110) in opposition to Kevin Holland (-130). Anybody who has adopted him has seen huge returns.

Now, with UFC Struggle Evening: UFC Struggle Evening: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov on deck, Vithlani has studied the cardboard from high to backside and launched his high choices. You’ll be able to solely see these picks and evaluation at SportsLine.

UFC Struggle Evening: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov preview

Whittaker (25-7) is a 12-year UFC veteran who is among the most revered energetic fighters within the promotion. The 33-year-old New Zealander is understood for his sturdiness, versatile talent set and a willingness to tackle all certified opponents.

Since shifting up a weight class early in his profession, Whittaker is 13-3 at middleweight, with the defeats coming to former champion Israel Adesanya (twice) and present titleholder Dricus du Plessis. Whittaker has basically labored because the top-three middleweight gatekeeper over the previous few years, and solely du Plessis handed the take a look at.

Whittaker has summarily discarded all different contenders, however this matchup has a unique backdrop. The UFC has lengthy been excessive on the potential of Chimaev, however the Dagestani fighter’s profession has been derailed by sickness, accidents and journey points at each flip. Whittaker was maybe the one top-five middleweight prepared to face Chimaev, and now he turns his consideration to a different prospect who has many similarities with Whittaker’s authentic opponent.

Like Chimaev, Aliskerov (15-1) is a rugged Dagestani bruiser with polished expertise and a sinister disposition. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old is way much less skilled than Chimaev on the UFC stage and his two UFC fights have come in opposition to journeymen Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves, each of whom he completed within the first spherical.

The unranked Aliskerov was initially anticipated to seem on final week’s UFC Struggle Evening card, however the promotion pulled him when he grew to become a candidate to face Whittaker on Saturday. Though he is untested and unranked, a win over a former champion would probably instantly vault Aliskerov into the top-five rankings. You’ll be able to solely see who to again at UFC Struggle evening right here.

UFC Struggle Evening predictions

We’ll share one among Vithlani’s UFC Struggle Evening choices right here: He’s siding with Daniel Rodriguez (+205) to drag the upset of Kelvin Gastelum (-250) in a battle of veteran welterweights on the primary card.

Gastelum (17-9-1) entered the UFC with loads of hype behind successful the fact sequence “The Final Fighter” in April 2013. He went on to emerge as a possible title challenger after successful his first 4 fights however has since struggled to achieve traction in opposition to upper-tier competitors. The 32-year-old Californian has dropped three of his previous 4 fights, together with a submission loss to prospect Sean Brady final December.

Rodriguez (17-4) is an influence puncher who as soon as cracked the top-15 rankings behind a four-fight successful streak however has seen his momentum halted due to back-to-back losses. He was stopped by rising star Ian Garry within the first spherical of their battle in Might of final yr.

“Gastelum has regarded too hittable as of late and, with greater than 20 UFC fights logged, his granite chin can solely maintain for thus lengthy,” Vithlani instructed SportsLine. See who else to again right here.

make UFC Struggle Evening picks

Vithlani has robust picks for Whittaker vs. Aliskerov and different bouts on the UFC Struggle Evening card. He is additionally backing a fighter who “brings a menacing presence to the Octagon” to emerge with a dominant victory. These picks are solely out there at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Struggle Evening: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, and the way precisely does every battle finish? Go to SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC Struggle Evening, all from the MMA skilled who profited greater than $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and discover out.

UFC Struggle Evening odds, battle card

See full UFC Struggle Evening picks, predictions, greatest bets right here.

Robert Whittaker (-150) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (+125)

Sergei Pavlovich (-220) vs. Alexander Volkov (+180)

Kelvin Gastelum (-250) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+205)

Johnny Walker (-120) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+100)

Shara Magomedov (-240) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (+195)

Nasrat Haqparast (-240) vs. Jared Gordon (+195)

Rinat Fakhretdinov (-340) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+270)

Kyung Ho Kang (+130) vs. Muin Gafurov (-155)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (-345) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (+275)

Xiao Lengthy (-120) vs. Chang Ho Lee (+100)