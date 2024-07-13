UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez chops off hair to make weight for fight | UFC

Tracy Cortez made weight for her UFC principal occasion in an uncommon manner.

Needing to lose roughly half a pound to be able to get right down to 126lbs for her flyweight bout in opposition to Rose Namajunas, Cortez lower off a fistful of her hair.

That did the trick, as she formally weighed in at 126lbs on the dot Friday. Cortez then posed for the cameras, clipped hair in hand.

Cortez, 30, and her new bob will face Namajunas within the headliner Saturday night time in Denver. Namajunas was initially slated to struggle Maycee Barber, however Barber withdrew as a consequence of ongoing well being points.

“What was it, .5 (kilos)?” she advised ESPN afterward. “I used to be like, ‘No hesitation. We’ll do no matter it takes. This can be a large alternative.’”

Cortez is 11-1 in her MMA profession with 11 straight wins. Namajunas (12-6), although, is the betting favourite at minus-200.

The UFC returns to Denver for the primary time in six years with a card at Ball Area that includes a principal occasion between Namajunas and Cortez.

A former strawweight champion, Namajunas is searching for to climb the contender rankings within the flyweight division. The 32-year-old is coming off a unanimous determination win over Amanda Ribas in March after shedding his divisional debut final fall.