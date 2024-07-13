UFC fighter Tracy Cortez makes weight by chopping off her hair ahead of fight with Rose Namajunas

Tracy Cortez posed along with her discarded hair after making weight on account of her spontaneous haircut. (Picture by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Photographs)

UFC fighter Tracy Cortez took an uncommon technique when attempting to make weight on Friday. After makes an attempt to shave off a pound forward of the weigh-in have been unsuccessful, she introduced out the scissors.

After struggling at a weigh-in Friday for Saturday’s combat in opposition to Rose Namajunas, the 30-year-old flyweight fighter reduce off a handful of her hair to be able to lose the final half pound. Cortez’s impromptu haircut gave her the push wanted to make weight at 126 kilos.

Cortez, who had initially weighed in at 127 after which 126.5 kilos, teared up as she efficiently made weight. Determined to get her weight down, Cortez informed her staff backstage to simply “f*****g chop it,” per Nolan King of USA In the present day.

In consequence, Cortez walked away with the combat nonetheless on, and with a classy new lengthy bob besides.

Cortez and Namajunas will now face off as deliberate in the principle occasion of UFC’s Battle Evening card on Saturday. The occasion was initially imagined to characteristic Namajunas in opposition to Maycee Barber, however Cortez stuffed in after Barber withdrew in June resulting from a number of well being points.

Cortez has an 11-1 document since becoming a member of UFC in 2019, whereas Namajunas is 13-6 in 11 years as an expert. Cortez’s solely different combat this 12 months, a bout in opposition to Miranda Maverick, was canceled; Namajunas gained her final combat, in opposition to Amanda Ribas, by unanimous choice in March.