UFC Fight Night results: Rose Namajunas stays in title hunt with win over Tracy Cortez

Rose Namajunas inched nearer to a title combat as outpointed Tracy Cortez for a unanimous determination win within the ladies’s flyweight principal occasion of UFC Struggle Night time on Saturday in Denver.

Namajunas (13-6) outlanded Cortez (11-2) 119 to 85 in complete strikes and logged over six minutes of management time within the win. The previous strawweight champion got here into Saturday’s festivities ranked ninth within the 125-pound determination.

Here is the whole lot that went down on the 12-fight card, from outcomes to replays of every combat.

Tips on how to watch the combat replays

Watch on ESPN+: Get ESPN+ right here.

There’s additionally FightCenter, which gives stats and evaluation for each UFC card.

Namajunas shuts down Cortez in decisive win

Rose Namajunas, proper, takes on Tracy Cortez in the primary occasion at UFC Struggle Night time in Denver on Saturday. Photograph by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures

Hale: Rose Namajunas used superior hanging and grappling to close down a spirited effort from Tracy Cortez and earn a unanimous determination Saturday evening in the primary occasion of UFC Struggle Night time on the sold-out Ball Area in Denver.

It was a house sport for the UFC’s No. 6-ranked flyweight Namajunas (14-6 MMA, 11-5 UFC), who has resided in Denver for the previous decade, and the previous two-time strawweight champion dominated in each aspect in opposition to Cortez. The early parts of the combat noticed Namajunas use her superior hanging to choose off Cortez, and her grappling owned the center rounds.

With scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47, Namajunas collected her second consecutive win after dropping her flyweight debut in opposition to Manon Fiorot in 2023.

Learn the complete story right here.

Saturday’s UFC combat card outcomes

High story

UFC Struggle Night time: Knowledgeable picks and finest bets for Namajunas-Cortez