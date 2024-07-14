UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez predictions, odds, props: MMA expert reveals surprising fight card picks

For the primary time in practically six years, the UFC can be within the Mile Excessive Metropolis with a UFC Battle Night time card headlined by former two-time champion Rose Namajunas taking over surging prospect Tracy Cortez in the principle occasion. The five-round battle of ranked flyweight contenders, which carries title-shot implications, will anchor the principle UFC battle card (10 p.m. ET) from Ball Area in Denver. The UFC hasn’t been in Denver, the positioning of the primary two occasions within the promotion’s historical past, since November 2018. That Battle Night time card had a memorable ending, with Yair Rodriguez stopping Chan Sung Jung with a spinning elbow at 4:59 within the fifth spherical of the matchup between veteran featherweight contenders. The winner of Saturday’s predominant occasion will make a case for title-shot consideration within the top-heavy flyweight division.

Namajunas is a -250 favourite (threat $250 to win $100), whereas Cortez is priced at +205 (threat $100 to win $205) within the newest UFC Battle Night time odds. Within the co-main occasion, Santiago Ponzinibbio (-190) takes on Muslim Salikhov (+160) in a matchup of welterweight sluggers.

From breaking down movie and following fighters and their camps carefully, to monitoring sharp motion and betting market alerts, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting panorama high to backside. He additionally trains newbie boxers and speaks frequently with MMA fighters to know the game’s nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the principle card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 file and has been a constant winner ever since. Over the previous 13 UFC pay-per-view occasions, Vithlani has gone 10-6 on main-event picks and his main-card alternatives in that span have netted his followers a revenue of greater than $1,200.

His highlights embody predicting an upset for Sean O’Malley (+210) in opposition to Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as a part of a 4-1 predominant card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog alternatives on Poirier (+190) in opposition to Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Web page (+110) in opposition to Kevin Holland (-130). Anybody who has adopted him has seen large returns.

UFC Battle Night time: Namajunas vs. Cortez preview

Namajunas (12-6) is a nine-year UFC veteran who has advanced right into a fan favourite due to her accomplishments inside the cage and her mentality away from it. She has been praised for her outward vulnerability and willingness to handle issues corresponding to mental-health consciousness, her need to have an id away from preventing, and he or she has had a full-length documentary made about her life.

Within the octagon, she is understood for her putting and relentless stress. She’s additionally famous for exceeding what had been modest expectations when she joined the UFC. The 32-year-old’s resume consists of two wins every over Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili, the present strawweight champion who’s extensively thought-about the perfect energetic feminine fighter within the UFC as we speak.

Even so, she has confronted some adversity. She misplaced the title at UFC 274 in Might 2022 to Carla Esparza in a listless encounter that’s usually considered the worst title battle within the promotion’s historical past. Furthermore, her debut at flyweight resulted in a unanimous choice loss to prospect Manon Fiorot.

She faces one other hungry prospect in Cortez (11-1), who has made an impression along with her putting abilities, stress and fearlessness since becoming a member of the promotion following an look on “Dana White’s Contender Collection.” The 30-year-old Phoenix native is coming off a choice win in opposition to fellow prospect Jasmine Jasudavicius however faces a significant step ahead in competitors Saturday in her headlining debut. You’ll be able to solely see who to again at UFC Battle Night time right here.

High UFC Battle Night time picks

We’ll share considered one of Vithlani’s UFC Battle Night time predictions right here: He’s backing Christian Rodriguez (-205) to get his hand raised in opposition to Julian Erosa (+170)

Rodriguez (11-1) is a flexible prospect who misplaced his UFC debut however has since reeled off 4 consecutive victories in opposition to notable competitors. The 26-year-old Wisconsin native is finest identified for defeating ultra-hyped prospect Raul Rosas Jr., and he additionally has a victory over celebrated prospect Cameron Saaiman.

Erosa (29-11) is a six-year UFC veteran who was as soon as launched by the UFC following three consecutive losses to begin his stint with the promotion. He was later invited again and has gone 7-3 since behind a developed ability set and a popularity for action-packed fights. The 34-year-old Seattle native notched a second-round submission of Ricardo Ramos in March.

“Rodriguez is a artful grappler who can pull off slick reversals and threaten submissions from a wide range of positions. Erosa is a harmful fighter, however he leaves himself open for harm too usually,” Vithlani informed SportsLine. See who else to again right here.

UFC Battle Night time odds, battle card

Rose Namajunas (-240) vs. Tracy Cortez (+200)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-190) vs. Muslim Salikhov (+160)

Drew Dober (-115) vs. Jean Silva (-105)

Gabriel Bonfim (-340) vs. Ange Loosa (+270)

Christian Rodriguez (-205) vs. Julian Erosa (+170)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (-160) vs. Cody Brundage (+135)

Joshua Van (-195) vs. Charles Johnson (+165)

Jasmine Jasdavicius (+105) vs. Fatima Kline (-125)

Montel Jackson (-155) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (+130)

Andre Petroski (-110) vs. Josh Fremd (-110)

Luana Santos (-370) vs. Mariya Agapova (+280)